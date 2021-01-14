United Way of Mason County accepting RFPs from local nonprofits
United Way of Mason County is now accepting Requests for Proposals from nonprofits that are helping children to achieve their potential, helping individuals and families to be financially stable, and improving people’s health. Proposals will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Any received after that time will not be accepted.
The 2021-22 funding cycle is April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The Request for Proposal document can be accessed at www.masoncountyuw.org.
Proposals will be reviewed by local volunteers, who will make recommendations to the United Way Board of Directors regarding how dollars should be awarded, according to Lynne Russell, executive director of United Way of Mason County.
When the community volunteers review the proposals, they look for the quality of services, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar type organizations and fiscal responsibility. Last year, 11 local programs were awarded funding.
United Way of Mason County will be hosting a Zoom meeting to review the Request for Proposal document and answer questions from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom. If any organizations are interested in joining the meeting, please contact the United Way of Mason County office to receive the login information.
The dollars raised from United Way of Mason County’s fundraising campaign are the dollars used for awarding funds, according to Russell, who added that it’s not too late to contribute. To make a donation, visit wwww.masoncountyuw.org. and click the donate button. Individuals can also sign up to receive updates from United Way of Mason County by texting LIVEUNITED to 269-89.
For more information about submitting a Request for Proposal or making a contribution to the United Way of Mason County Fundraising Campaign, call (231) 843-8593.
Oceana County Right to Life to hold service Jan. 16
Oceana County Right to Life will be holding a memorial service on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hart Wesleyan Church located at 3757 W. Polk Road in Hart. COVID protocols will be followed.
Next snowshoe walk at state park is Saturday
Ludington State Park's next guided snowshoe walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Participants must register prior to the date of the walk.
Walks are restricted to 25 participants. Registration will not be done over the phone or by walk-ups. The park also will be enforcing the use of face masks and the need to be socially distant throughout the walk. The registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dafad2ca7fb6-guided
The guided walks last about 1 1/2 hours, and they highlight the park’s nature and history while taking visitors through Ludington State Park’s snow-covered sand dunes. Walks begin outside the warming shelter next to the parking lot at the end of M-116. The park has snowshoes to loan to participants only. Snowshoes fit children ages 10 and older to adult.
Participants are advised to dress warmly, wear good fitting winter walking shoes or boots and bring a flashlight if attending a 6 p.m. night walk.
The next walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.
The park also offers cross-country ski trails. There is no charge for the activities, but a Recreation Passport is required to enter state parks and state recreation areas. For more about the park, visit www.michigan.gov/ludington.