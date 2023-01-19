Charity Sew meets Feb. 2
The Feb. 2 session of Charity Sew will focus on making small bears to share with facilities caring for children. The simple, one-piece pattern is made in soft fabrics and lightly stuffed. Patterns, fabrics, stuffing and other basic supplies will be available, but those wishing to sew should bring a machine. Two loaner machines are available.
Some participants will be needed to stuff pre-sewn bears either at the session or at home.
Charity Sew meets from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Participants do not need to attend the entire session. To reserve a meal, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the session. For more information, contact Norma at (231) 757-2315.
LACA to host Silent Disco Feb. 18
Beat the winter time blahs and dance the night away during the first-ever Silent Disco event at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
The concept is simple: It’s your typical dance party with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie on the dance floor with other revelers dancing to whatever’s in their headphones.
LACA’s Silent Disco will feature three channels playing ’80s dance music, hits from 2000 to 2010 and deep house. If attendees don’t like a song, they can switch stations and keep the party going.
Party-goers can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off whenever they want to chat with others. Since there are no blaring speakers, it’s easier to have conversations and meet new people while taking a break and enjoying a drink from the cash bar.
Only 100 sets of headphones will be available so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased in the LACA gift shop or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. This is an all-ages event.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Dinner and a movie Jan. 25 at Evergreen Covenant Church
Evergreen Covenant Church at 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch Township will offer a dinner and movie night at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. There is a suggested donation of $2 for adults. Children can attends for free. For more information, call (231) 898-2651.
Mason County tree, shrub planting workshop Feb. 10
There will be a tree and shrub planting presentation from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Riverton Township Hall, 2122 Hawley Road, Scottville.
The presentation will be given by Josh Shields, Mason-Lake Manistee Conservation District wildlife biologist and Forestry Assistance Program forester, and Emily Lavely, Michigan State University Extension tree fruit educator.
Topics covered will include containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals; the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production; wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement; planting of under-represented species; erosion control; and other conservation practices. The presentation will also cover selecting fruit tree cultivars based on desired use of fruit, susceptibility to disease and other factors; site preparation and planting techniques; pruning methods for fruit trees; and proper handling and care of seedlings and fruit trees.
There will also be a tree planting experiment conducted by Shields.
A suggested donation of $5 per person is requested to help offset organizational costs. Snacks will be provided.
Society of American Foresters continuing education credits will be available.
For more information, or to register, contact Shields at (231) 889-9666 or email joshua.shields@macd.org.
The presentation will not be recorded, but a PDF version of the topics can be obtained by contacting Shields.
The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 3.