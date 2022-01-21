Amber Township meeting canceled
The meeting of the Amber Township Board, originally scheduled for Monday, has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Ludington Senior Center to host monthly group birthday event
On the last Wednesday of each month, this month’s date being Jan. 26, the Ludington Senior Center is sponsoring a special lunch and celebration of January birthdays called “Funcheon.”
The cost of the lunch will be $5, or $3 for the birthday celebrants. There will be entertainment as well as a luncheon. Call (231) 845-6841 by Tuesday, Jan. 25, for reservations.
WSCC’s Humankind series hosts climate change talk
What’s the difference between weather and climate? How will climate change affect our health and the places we live? These questions and more will be addressed at “Understanding Climate Change,” a panel discussion taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 on Zoom.
Three West Shore Community College professors will present several different perspectives on the science of our warming planet. Paul Billinski, professor of biology, will talk about renewable resources and fossil fuels; Eric McLearon, associate professor of biological sciences will discuss diseases, flooding and mass migration; and Sonja Siewart, professor of chemistry, will address weather change.
The event is free and open to all. Join the Zoom discussion using the link bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
Humankind is West Shore Community College’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is “Movement.”
For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.
Harbor View Marina COVID-19 testing site closed this weekend
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Harbor View Marina in Ludington sponsored by District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the city of Ludington, will be closed Friday through Sunday due to a private event at the marina.
For the remainder of January and February, the testing days will resume to normal schedule on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each scheduled day.
The Harbor View Marina testing site is free of charge and open to anyone. No identification or insurance is required.
Tests available include the rapid antigen test, with results available within 30 to 60 minutes, and the PCR test, with results available within 72 hours. Registration is requested at https://honumg.info/hvmarina.
For more information, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
Free cross-country ski event Saturday
On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association is hosting a free cross-country ski event at the Crystal Valley Ski Trail.
The public is invited to use OCCSA’s adult and children’s equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them.
The ski trail is located in the Manistee National Forest, where there are several loops of varying length and difficulty.
For the location and map, visit www.oceanaski.org. The event is contingent on weather and appropriate ski conditions.