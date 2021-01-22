LACA now accepting reservations for Jan. 29 closing reception
The first exhibit of 2021 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, “New Beginnings,” will come to an end Friday, Jan. 29 with a closing reception in the arts center’s newly renovated gallery. Reservations are now available for the reception, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. To make a reservation to attend the closing reception, visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/january-2021-artist-reception/649?blm_aid=19868.
“New Beginnings” features artwork from 29 local artists and is also available for viewing during normal operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
No reservation is needed to view the exhibit during regular business hours.
Artists include Deborah Ann Chrystal, Joan Riise, Linda Sandow, Eva Moser, Frank Galante, Paula DeGregorio, Walter Bobrowski, Shelby Soberalski, Carol Marshall, Steve Begnoche, Barbara Forgue, John Marek, Judy Peters, Marie Marfia, Marion Riedl, Brian Kainulainen, Trinja Henrickson, Kathlene Barrett, Sheila Preston, Amelia Skinner, Denise Ottinger, Andrew Skinner, Dave Preston, Kyla Star, Karen Clark Antrim, Greta Bolger, Ken Cooper, Chaotic Mike Coleman and Annette Quillan.
LACA requires all guests to wear a proper face covering at all times while inside the building.
Mason County Right to Life to hold memorial service, silent march Sunday
Mason County Right to Life will hold its annual memorial service and silent march on Sunday. The service will begin at 2 p.m. at Cavalry Baptist Church, 220 N. Jebavy Drive in Ludington. The silent march at the Mason County Courthouse will start at 2:45 p.m. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed within the church.
Following the service, which features an appearance from a special guest speaker, participants will drive to the courthouse for a march around the building.
A donation will be taken up to benefit a Mason County Right to Life billboard project.
West Michigan Symphony announces changes to winter-spring concert schedule
MUSKEGON — Since the stay-at-home order was suspended in early June, West Michigan Symphony has been bringing music from the Frauenthal stage directly into West Michigan-area homes via its Virtual Concert Series. On Thursday, the symphony unveiled its updated winter-spring concert schedule. Among the most notable changes, the Mambo Kings will replace Cherish the Ladies for the March 19 Pops program, Detroit jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic’s appearance has moved from April to early July, and the final Masterworks concert will feature former Beatle Paul McCartney’s 1999 symphonic poem “Spiral,” along with Mozart’s “Jupiter” symphony, in place of Holst’s “The Planets.”
Public response to the virtual concerts has been enthusiastic, and Scott Speck, music director, is asking that the public be patient, even as COVID-19 vaccines begin to be distributed in the state.
It is still not known when performance venues like the Frauenthal Center will be allowed to reopen. When it happens, it will likely be a gradual reopening, with smaller capacity, masked and physically distanced audiences under the Frauenthal Center’s established safety protocols.
For now, West Michigan Symphony will proceed with its virtual concerts. These performances are accessible to subscribers via a private link sent prior to each program. Following the listed video premiere, each concert is available for viewing using the same link for 10 days. Single concerts — including any of the previous performances beginning with last summer’s — can be purchased by non-subscribers on a pay-per-view basis at westmichigansymphony.org.