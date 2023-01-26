Custer VFW to hold steak fry Friday
Custer VFW will be holding its monthly steak fry from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Dinner includes New York strip stake, baked potato, garlic toast, tossed salad and desert.
Dinner is open to the public.
Yoga at the Ludington Senior Center
Yoga classes are offered at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Monday’s class offers a variety of yoga styles featuring different teachers and Friday’s instructor is Joan Riise.
Yoga is known for its many health benefits such as agility, balance, breath and strength building. It’s also a stress reliever, and it can lower blood pressure, lift spirits, improve sleep and sharpen concentration.
Library to host family bingo night
A family bingo night will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
All are welcome drop in when they can to play and have fun. Join Miss Katie for a few games and win fun prizes.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised by an adult.
Pizza night today
at American Legion
Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza for members and their guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Fancy tea party Saturday at Ludington Library
The Mason County District Library is holding a Fancy Tea Party at its Ludington and Scottville locations from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Families are welcome with children of all ages, dressed in their fancy finest or not.
There will be a story, tea and snacks, games, and a photo area with accessories. Join Miss Katie in Ludington and Miss Emily in Scottville for a fun break in the winter weather.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.