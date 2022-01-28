Tree, shrub planting events planned
for February
The Mason-Lake and Manistee conservation districts are hosting a tree/shrub planting presentations in Manistee and Lake counties in February.
The Manistee County presentation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 in classrooms A and B of the West Shore Community College building at 400 River St. in downtown Manistee. The two-hour presentation, given by the Manistee Conservation District, Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) and Plant It Wild, is designed for landowners and professionals such as foresters, ecologists and loggers, interested in planting trees and shrubs.
Numerous topics will be discussed by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Cheryl Gross, president of Plant It Wild. Topics will include matching tree and shrub species to the proper site conditions, site preparation and planting techniques, proper handling and care of seedlings, containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals, the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production, wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement, planting of under-represented species, erosion control, and other conservation practices and a tree planting experiment implemented by Shields.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Lake County presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 11 at Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime St. in Baldwin. Michigan State University Extension is assisting the conservation districts with this workshop, also designed for designed for landowners and professionals. In addition to Shields, Emily Lavely, Michigan tree fruit educator with MSU Extension, will also speak.
The event will feature the same discussion topics as the Manistee County event.
This is a great presentation to attend to help you choose the correct trees and shrubs to purchase from the conservation district tree sale. There is no cost to attend.
The registration deadline for the Baldwin event is Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Both events are free to attend, but a suggested minimum donation of $5 per person is requested at the door to offset the cost of hosting the event. Snacks will be provided.
For more information about either presentation, or to register, contact Shields at (231) 889-9666 or joshua.shields@macd.org.
Monday is last day
for Mason County
parks survey
A survey about Mason County parks and recreation offerings remains open until Monday.
It is available at www.masoncounty.net or at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com.
Survey results will be used by the Mason County Parks Commission and consultant the Spicer Group when updating Mason County’s five-year recreation plan. The plan will guide the commission in potential projects in the coming years and in qualifying for state recreation grants.
It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the short survey which includes a question about what you would like to see added to improve recreation and parks in the county.