Blood drive to be held at Mason County Central High School Feb. 5
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is holding a blood drive at Mason County Central in February, and the community is asked to donate in order to help save a life.
The blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.
Library to distribute bird-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s theme is winter birds. Activity packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
Make a cardinal out of paper, and create bird-feeders with pine cones. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about birds that can be reserved for curbside pickup. Also visit www.mel.org/kids and choose a resource such as e-books, Britannica or Explora among many others, to find articles, videos and ebooks about birds.
Please take one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook for more information.