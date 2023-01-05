Reception opens LACA’s Local Artist Exhibit today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its annual Local Artist Exhibit Jan. 6-28 in the arts center’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery. There will be a free public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. today to celebrate the artists taking part in the exhibit.
The artist reception serves as a way to take in the exhibit while also giving community members an opportunity to meet and talk to many of the exhibiting artists.
The exhibit features a large variety of 2D and 3D artwork from 48 area artists. Artists include Loren Bach, Kathlene Barrett, Steve Begnoche, Pamela Blair, Lynda Blankinshil, Lynn Bouwkamp, Shelly Bray, Patricia Carney, Laura E. Carter, Katrina Charles, Karen Clark-Antrim, Ken Cooper, Chuck de la Durantaye, Karen de la Durantaye, Sharlette, Rachel Feinberg, Nell Floeter, Barbara Forgue, Linda Fox-Blankinship, Frank Galante, Alan Geist, Lynne Haslam, Trinja Hendrickson, Tina Henning, Patti Higinbotham, Sondra Hoffman, Maria Ingram-Kirby, Brian Kainulainen, John Marek, Randall McKenney, Alan Moul, Matthew Mroz, Kim Nelson, Ellen Nieman, Lisa Ooman, Denise Ottinger, Sheila Preston, Dave Preston, Rabbit, Quill Redpath, Marion Reidl, Joan Riise, Vincent Rockwell, Linda Sandow, Andrew Skinner, Lauren Strand, Cheryl Whitehead and Don Whitenight.
Many of the pieces in LACA’s Local Artist Exhibit are for sale, and a majority of the proceeds go back to the artist with LACA taking a small commission.
LACA offers a handful of opportunities to area artists to exhibit their artwork throughout the year. Upcoming exhibits include “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine: Honoring Women’s Herstory Month” in March; the annual abstract art exhibit in April; “Love Ludington” and “Observing 70 Years of the SS Badger” in June; the LACA member exhibit in September; and the “Small World” miniatures exhibit in November.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information about LACA exhibits and programming.
Home gardening
workshop at Lakeshore Resource Network Saturday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a workshop about home gardening on a shoestring budget from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Anyone who has ever wanted to transform a personal landscape into a pollinator garden, rain garden, or a meadow area to replace traditional landscapes is encouraged to take this hands-on workshop.
Sarah Pregitzer will demonstrate methods of propagating and planting natives that are cheap, easy and successful. She will talk about native seed collection and storage, site preparation, winter sowing and making seedballs.
Participants will receive information and materials to begin their own native garden transformation. Tickets are $5 for members or $10 for non-members.
Find tickets at www.affew.org/2022/10/31/home-gardening-restoration-on-a-shoestring-workshop.
Deadline nears for trip
to Nashville
Jan. 20 is the last date for registering for a trip to Nashville from the Ludington Senior Center.
The trip is March 20-25 and costs $835. It includes motorcoach transportation, five nights’ lodging, 16 meals, a Grand Ole Opry show, guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade Historic Site, a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a behind the scenes at Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum, Johnny Cash Museum, and much more. The trip is open to the general public. For more information, call (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb.