Knights of Columbus
to host spelling bee
Jan. 22 in Hart
On Jan. 22 the Knights of Columbus will host its annual spelling bee contest for children in grades 4-9 at the Mary Queen of Peace Hall, 109 Washington St., Hart. Registration is free and will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The spelling bee will begin at 9 a.m. There will be two groups, the first being grades 4-6 and the second being grades 7-9.
Those who would like to show support as spectators should call Nathan Kroon at (231) 845-5436 or Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.
Oceana County Right to Life to host movie night
Oceana County Right to Life will also host a movie night at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Hart Wesleyan Church across from Hansen’s. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie being showed is “Roe v. Wade.” Refreshments will follow.
For more information, contact Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.
American Legion
Auxiliary to meet Jan. 10
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the Post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.
Award-winning lecture series comes to LACA
The award-winning January Series of Calvin University is coming to Ludington.
From Jan. 10 through Jan. 28, 2022, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be one of the remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast one of North America’s leading lecture and cultural arts series. LACA is strongly encouraging all that attend the webcasts to please wear a face mask.
The 2022 lineup includes New York Times best-selling authors, a renowned theologian, a retired 4-star admiral and a popular public television host. For a full list of speakers and topics, visit www.calvin.edu/january.
A few of the world-renowned storytellers on the 2022 docket, include Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, co-hosts of the popular podcasts Pantsuit Politics and The Nuanced Life; Max Stossel, an award-winning artist named by Forbes as one of the best storytellers of the year; and Brad Montague, who is a New York Times best-selling author, creator of the hit web series “Kid President” and an illustrator whose work is regularly featured in Joanna Gaines’ The Magnolia Journal.
The 15-day lineup of speakers will use the power of storytelling to help bridge some of the divides faced in culture today.
“I felt like, as we are going through this year, we are going through a lot of stuff. We are still in a pandemic, we still have so much division among us,” said Kristi Potter, director of the January Series. “But when we listen to one another’s stories, it leads to greater understanding; it produces in us empathy, and it positions us better to contribute to the flourishing of society.”
The January Series noon lectures will be available for viewing on personal devices as well as at small remote sites available across the continent. Details on how to register for these 15 presentations and where to find local remote sites are available on the January Series website.
“We value our audience and are making it as easy as possible for anyone to join from where they are, whether at home, in an office, on a couch, or at the kitchen table,” Potter said. “These conversations are so important, and we think by providing easy access to these timely and important conversations we will again reach a record number of people in 2022.”
The January Series lectures will be video streamed live in the LACA performance hall, 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The lectures are free and open to the public.