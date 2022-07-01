Library reptile shows canceled
The live reptile shows originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at the Ludington Library and Wednesday, July 6 at the Scottville Library have been canceled.
The libraries will still hold activities at the schedule times — 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ludington and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Scottville — but the reptile show will not take place at either location on either day.
Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Ludington UMC offers Vacation Bible School July 18-21
The United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, offers Vacation Bible School: Knights of the North Castle from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 18-21. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., with games, crafts, music and Bible storytelling to follow. Pre-register online at https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com or register in person at 5 p.m. each evening.
Project Fresh coupons still available at Ludington Senior Center
Twenty-five dollars in coupons for fresh, Michigan-grown vegetables, fruits and honey are available at the Ludington Senior Center for seniors 60 and older who qualify income-wise. The coupons can be redeemed at the Ludington farmers market or Orchard Market. For more information call, the center at (231) 845-6841 or stop in at 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington.
West Shore Art Fair returns Saturday, Sunday at Rotary Park
The West Shore Art Fair is set to return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
With 90 vendors and almost 100 booth spaces, the art fair offers a wide variety of handmade arts and crafts, from paintings and photographs to mixed-media, sculpture, jewelry, woodwork and more.
There will be live music throughout the two-day event with performances by Edgar Struble and Ron Johnson, Fremont John, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts jam band and the ukulele group, Third Coast Swing, Cheryl Wolfam, Marty Ziemba and more.
Performances start at 11 a.m. and continue on the hour.
There will also be a wide selection of eats from food vendors stationed along Lewis Street. The Ludington Rotary Club, the Ludington Optimists, Krave Frozen Yogurt, Paul’s Gourmet Jerky, the Olive Branch, Lela’s Original Kettle Corn, Crazy Good Crepes and the Cluckbucket, to name a few, will be there.
To check for available volunteer spots, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094aaead22a0f94-west.