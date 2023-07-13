Mediterranean cruise meeting rescheduled
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Zoom meeting to introduce the Mediterranean cruise to Spain, France, and Italy has been rescheduled. Join others at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 to hear more about the cruise taking place on May 31-June 9, 2024.
This trip is open to everyone. If some would rather participate at home, they can call the center at (231) 845-6841, and get the information needed to log in.
Strut Your Mutt
is coming up
Oceana County’s Local Animal Shelter Support Inc. (LASSI) is sponsoring Strut Your Mutt again this year to benefit animals who stay at the Oceana County Animal Shelter on the way to their forever homes.
Strut Your Mutt is a 5k fun run and 1-mile pet stroll/walk fundraiser, and will be held Saturday, July 29 at Up North Farm Market, 3890 Monroe Road, in Hart. The cost is $30, and participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Registrants participating with their dogs will also receive a doggie bandanna and doggie bag.
The fun run begins at 9 a.m. followed by the stroll/walk at 9:15 a.m. Water and light snacks will be provided. All proceeds will be used to provide veterinary care for the stray, neglected, abused and injured companion animals of Oceana County.
Many residents may not be aware of the lifesaving work LASSI does on behalf of the animals at our county shelter. Over the past six years, LASSI has paid for over $165,000 in shelter animal care provided by local veterinarians. All of LASSI’s funding comes from private donations and grants. LASSI’s largest annual expenditure, by far, is providing emergency veterinary care for shelter animals so adoptive families don’t have to carry that burden themselves.
Additionally, LASSI assists Oceana County by providing spay/neuter funding when necessary.
LASSI volunteers will be happy to tell participants about the organization, and how to volunteer at the shelter.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Hart/StrutYourMuttOneMileFunRunand5KRace, or contact Anna Mize at anna.mize73@gmail.com for more information.
Mason County Garden Club flower show
July 21-22
Join the Mason County Garden Club members at the Ludington Senior Center for this year’s flower show. Everyone is welcome.
There will be displays in horticulture, artistic design and photography. All horticulture is grown in members’ gardens, the photography category is judged by local professional photographers and the horticulture and design sections are judged by accredited National Garden Club judges.
The flower show is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Starlab Planetarium at Scottville Library July 19
The Scottville Library will welcome back the Starlab Planetarium on Wednesday, July 19. Shows will be held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. and space is limited. A guide will help participants see the wonders of the night sky — planets, constellations, and stories we tell about the heavens — as visitors sit on the floor inside the inflatable mylar dome.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.