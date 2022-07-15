Jukebox bingo at the Ludington Senior Center
There is a new and fun way to play bingo at the Ludington Senior Center. It is called Jukebox Bingo and is a combination of “Name That Tune” and the traditional bingo game. A song — preferably one that most Baby Boomers know — is played and the participant tries to guess the name of the song and marks it on the bingo card. If someone sings along with the tune, that just makes the game more fun. The next Jukebox Bingo games are Friday, July 22 and 29, beginning at 2 p.m. at the center, 308 S. Rowe St.
LACA, FLSP to host ‘Celebrating the
Ludington State Park’ exhibit in August
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is in search of artists to submit artwork for its August exhibition “Celebrating the Ludington State Park.”
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. The exhibit is open to all types of medium — photography, drawing, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Artwork will be accepted through July 29. The cost is $5 per entry, with a limit of three entries per artist, and 50% of all artwork sales will be shared between the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Friends of the Ludington State Park.
The Ludington State Park is known as the most popular state park in Michigan for its abundant natural resources and activities. The park is home to three campgrounds, sandy beaches, scenic sand dunes, the iconic Big Sable Point Lighthouse, wetlands, marshlands and forests.
Located just two miles north of Ludington the state park occupies 5,300 acres of land and is situated between the shores of Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake with several miles of beautiful shoreline along both lakes. The park also offers wildlife viewing from its extensive trail system.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington and is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, email info@ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-845-2787. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings.