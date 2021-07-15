Library to hand out rainbow-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distributes Fun Friday Activity packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about rain and rainbows, scavenger hunts and rainbow crafts.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
You can check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about weather and light. Learn how clouds and how rainbows are formed. Visit www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.
‘Farewell My Darling’ now streaming online
“Farewell My Darling,” the K5 Pictures film written and directed by Dawson Segraves, is now available to watch in its entirety, for free, on YouTube. Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft6brdUKsnU to watch the film.
“Farewell My Darling” is a period piece set in Ludington in 1976. It follows a girl named Jenny, who is a class of ’76 student at Ludington High School with a passion for music.
The film premiered June 23 at Peterson Auditorium. It was written in 2019 and filmed in summer 2020 at various locations in Ludington and Scottville. The runtime is about 1 hour, 17 minutes.
Buccaneer Bash is Saturday
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ annual Buccaneer Bash, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St. There will be music by RPM, food trucks, a live auction, 50/50 raffle, costume contest and more.
DAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon on Saturday, July 17 at the West Michigan Research Station Board Room, 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart.
The program will be by Esther Moul, and the topic will be the history of the cherry industry in Oceana County. Hosts are Jean Blovits and Sharon Hedinger.
The donation fund is Flag of the United States.
Bring a lunch and drink.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL classes Aug. 6-7
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on Aug. 6 and 7 at the clubhouse. The time on Aug. 6 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Aug. 7. The cost of the class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required. To register, call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330.
AFFEW to hold beach sweep Sunday
Enjoy the sunset and lake while helping clean the beach during AFFEW’s beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Stearns Park. The meeting place is the south concession stand. Bags and gloves are provided. For more information go to www.affew.org