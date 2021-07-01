DHD10 transitioning COVID-19 vaccine clinics into regular immunization clinics
Starting next week, District Health Department No. 10 is transitioning all COVID-19 vaccine clinics into the regularly scheduled immunization clinics held at each health department location.
Individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can still schedule online at www.dhd10.org/schedule. Click on the schedule link in your county and then select a date in bold and continue to follow the prompts. Please note that immunization clinics are scheduled differently at each of the 10 District Health Department No. 10 offices. Walk-ins are welcome but scheduling is preferred. If you do not have access to a computer, smartphone, or the internet, call 888-217-3904 for assistance.
All District Health Department No. 10 locations will be closed on Monday, July 5, to observe the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Pentwater Junior Women’s Club now accepting funding requests
Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is announcing the project funding timeline for 2021 and accepting requests from local organizations who meet the funding guidelines. The funding guidelines and funding request form are located at www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com. The request must be submitted no later than Aug. 31. Funding requests can be emailed to pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or mailed to PJWC, P.O. Box 357, Pentwater, MI 49449.
Funded projects will be announced in November.
Funding requests from local organizations must benefit the greater Pentwater area. Requests are divided into two categories: mini-grants and larger requests. Funded projects are based upon availability of funds and the annual budget of club.
Examples of past projects funded include the Pentwater South Entrance Garden and Welcome sign, contributions toward the renovation of the Friendship Center now Park Place, an accessible walkway at Mears State Park Beach and a drinking fountain on Village Green, to name a few recent allocations. The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club also funds the mobile food pantry located at the fire barn the third Tuesday of the month.
After reviewing the funding guidelines, individuals seeking more information related to the funding cycle should email pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
Library to present magic lessons July 8
Children of all ages are invited to attend magic lessons at the Mason County District Library on Thursday, July 8 at 1 and 2:30 p.m. in Ludington and at 5 p.m. in Scottville. Take a beginner’s course in the art of performing Magic at the Library! Magician Gordon Russ will be here to show you the ropes. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. ALL Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.
Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant now accepting applications
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant Board of Directors is accepting applications to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2021, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Girls age 17 to 25, or seniors in high school from Mason, Manistee or Oceana counties, are eligible to compete.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear and on-stage interview categories, and to pitch their Social Impact Initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2021 as well as earn scholarship money and awards.
“The Miss America Organization has a longstanding tradition of being the largest scholarship provider to young women in the world. The Miss America 2.0 format exemplifies empowering young women to be the very best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence,” said Shelby Soberalski, executive director. “This extends to no more swimsuit competition and more opportunities for voices to be heard. Each young woman chooses a Social Impact Initiative that they care about to highlight to a broader audience and I couldn’t be more excited to see the organization move into this direction.”
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. Applications will be accepted through July 23.
Those who wish to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit www.missludingtonarea.org and follow the Miss Ludington Area. Scholarship Program for more information.
Young Eagles program offers free plane rides for kids July 10
The Mason County Pilots Association is sponsoring free Young Eagles plane rides to kids on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mason County Airport. Rides are available to kids 8 to 17 years old, with signed consent from a parent. Pre-register at www.eaa.org and search under “Events” for “Mason County.”
For more information, contact Bob Taylor at (231) 690-0397.