Pasternak displaying work at Ruddiblush
Peg Pasternak will be displaying her work through Aug. 6 at Ruddiblush, 321 River St., Manistee. There will be an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. today.
Pasternak is a trained artist painting abstracts of nature as it moves through her world. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Parsons School of Design.
For the past 16 years, Pasternak has taught art in Bloomfield Hills, at the high school level. When she’s not working in the digital realm in the classroom, she treasures her time working in her studio with splashy, messy, visceral materials. She loves the summertime in Michigan most of all and studying and creating art in response to plants and flowers in her little garden, which she fondly calls her nature lab.
Ice cream social Thursday
There will be an ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Ice cream is provided by House of Flavors. For a $2 donation, visitors can enjoy various sundaes. Proceeds will help fund senior center activities. The community is welcome to drive up or dine in.
Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license class on Aug. 4-5 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. Registration is required. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
The Aug. 4 class is from 6 to 9 p.m., and the Aug. 5 class is all day.
Charity Sew to meet Aug. 15
At the Aug. 15 session of Charity Sew, which meets at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 104 S. Main St., Scottville, the group will be making “cherry balms.” These microwaveable, cherry pit filled bags can provide soothing warmth to aching joints and muscles. Patterns, fabrics, and cherry pits will be provided but machine sewing will be necessary, preferably with 100% cotton thread. The completed projects will be shared with Hospice and other interested care facilities.
Charity Sew meets the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make items to enhance the services of care facilities, nonprofits and other organizations with specific needs.
Ongoing needs include quilts of various sizes. Participants need not attend the entire session. Pre-cut kits are often available for those willing to sew at home.
Enter the senior center from the parking lot behind the building. For more information on Charity Sew, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Epworth welcomes visiting Rabbi
Epworth Heights will welcome back Rabbi Evan Moffic to speak on Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.
Moffic is a Rabbi dedicated to sharing universal Jewish wisdom with people of all faiths.
A graduate of Stanford University, Moffic leads Makom Solel Lakeside, a 600-family temple in the Chicago suburbs. He is also the author of seven books, including “What Every Christian Needs to Know about the Jewishness of Jesus,” and “Reading the Old Testament through Jewish Eyes.”
He writes a regular column at rabbi.substack.com. He is married to Rabbi Arielle Moffic, a noted Jewish educator, and they are the proud (and tired) parents of two teens.
This is Moffic’s second visit to Epworth and many cottagers remember his last visit, in 2017, when he gave a sermon on the Lord’s Prayer.
He will share Sunday morning on “Reading the Old Testament through Jewish Eyes,” and at Vespers at 8:30 p.m. Sunday about “The Sabbath as Spiritual Practice.” The Monday Roundtable, at 10 a.m., will be on the subject of “The Other Ten Commandments: A Faithful Approach to Happiness.”