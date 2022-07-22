Church Women United plans fall fundraiser luncheon
Church Women United of Mason County, consisting of representatives from many of the Ludington and surrounding area churches, is hosting a fall fundraising luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St., Ludington. The luncheon consists of salads and desserts.
The ticket price is $8 and tickets can be purchased from a representative of Church Women United or at the door on the day of the event.
Church Women United is the organization that sponsors the Mitten Tree for the Mason County area.
Pentwater Arts Council to host gallery strolls
The Pentwater Arts Council will be hosting gallery strolls on July 29 and Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Six galleries will open their shops to visitors serving complimentary refreshments and featuring unique art.
The galleries are Art on the Town, Jilly’s Gallery, Kook’s Eye Gallery, Oldewick Post, Painted Frog Art Studio and Todd and Brad Reed Photography.
The galleries will provide a map to be signed at each location and those who visit all of them will be eligible for a drawing of a $25 gift certificate. Galleries can be easily identified by a Gallery Stroll flag hung outside each shop.
Interactive concert coming to libraries
Children and families are invited to dance, clap, twist and rock in an energetic, interactive live music program titled “Shake, Rattle and Roll” at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
“Shake, Rattle and Roll” will perform at the Ludington Library at 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, and at the Scottville Library at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.
Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.