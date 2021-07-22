‘Grab a Piece of
Ludington’ at LACA’s art fundraiser Sept. 4
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its second annual Grab & Go art fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 4. This year’s theme will be “Grab a Piece of Ludington.”
Grab a Piece of Ludington will feature original 8-inch by 8-inch canvas artworks created by area artists. Pieces will feature scenes of the many popular aspects that draw people to our area, or, at least, will have been created in Ludington.
The artworks will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis starting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Canvases will be sold for $35 each; with 100 percent of the sale price going to the arts center.
Grab a Piece of Ludington artwork will be available for viewing only starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
“Ludington holds a special place in the hearts and eyes of people from all over the country and this Grab & Go fundraiser will make it possible for everyone to take a piece of Ludington home with them while also supporting the arts,” LACA Executive director Andrew Skinner said.
Interested artists can purchase a blank canvas for $5 by visiting the LACA gift shop between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; or from 11 to 2 on Saturdays. Completed canvases must be returned to LACA no later than Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
“LACA is very grateful to the many talented artists who donated their time and talent to create these 8-inch by 8-inch canvases. It’s the generosity of these artists and our strong membership that allow the art center to feed the creative spirit, and fuel community growth,” Skinner added.
For more information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find LACA on Facebook.
Vacation Bible School
is Aug. 3-5
Vacation Bible School will be held Aug. 3-5 in the outdoor pavilion at Art By Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St. in Ludington. It’s free for children ages 5 to 15. Sessions are from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants will be exploring Noah’s Ark with art, singing, and Bible stories. Children will learn about God’s love for humanity, nature, and all of his creation.
All staff working with children have successfully undergone a background check.
Marvel Comics artist Jerry DeCaire
to visit Mason County District Library
Artists are invited to draw along with Marvel Comics artist Jerry DeCaire at Mason County District Library. Children in grades K-6 are invited to join Jerry Monday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard and Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. in the Scottville Library front yard. Teens and adults are invited to join at the Ludington branch on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather as the sessions will be outdoors.
Comic art has long been used to bring fantasy to life. Superheroes, orcs, elves, sorcerers, dragons, wizards and more. As quickly as the eye can follow, art and fantasy are created in this fascinating live drawing performance. Marvel characters illustrated by Jerry include Thor, X-Men, Wolverine, Conan, Punisher, Iron Man, Nick Fury, the Phantom, and more. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. All library programs are free. Visit www.mcdlibrary.org for more information.
Library to offer
bee-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will offer bee-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
Activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s packs feature materials for scavenger hunts and bee crafts.
Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials for a whole family to enjoy.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about bees and other pollinators. Learn how bugs help shape our world. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.