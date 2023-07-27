U Dig It, AFFEW host open house Aug. 5
On Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, U Dig It Community Garden and A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host the Lucky 13 Open House to highlight the amazing garden that was established 13 years ago.
Tours of the garden will take place throughout the morning, plus information will be provided about youth and adult programs offered during the season.
The event will also focus on the relationship with Lakeshore Food Club and West Michigan Community Mental Health, Dimensions Unlimited.
This will be a fun, family friendly event that will include a variety of raffle prizes and free giveaways.
Mediterranean cruise Zoom meeting
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. there will be an informational meeting at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., for those interested in taking a cruise in the Mediterranean. Travelers will fly into Barcelona, Spain, and board a cruise ship, taking them to Provence, France; and Pisa, Florence, Rome, Naples, and Capri, Italy; before returning to Spain.
The trip is May 31-June 9, 2024, and is open to everyone. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Purses with a Purpose Aug. 17
Purses with Purpose, a Lakeshore Food Club fundraising event supporting the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program, will be held on Aug. 17 at the Stearns Ballroom in Ludington. Doors will open for preview at 5 p.m., and the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. The unique evening will feature charcuterie and a cash bar, live jazz music, auctions, and networking.
Guests will have the chance to bid on a large selection of new and gently-loved purses, many with designer labels like Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors. In addition, a resort getaway, golf and spa packages, culinary adventures, and unique outdoor experiences will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the event will directly support the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program, allowing more school children to be served.
Purses with Purpose is a collaborative effort that brings together the community, businesses and philanthropists who share a common goal of alleviating food insecurity among local children.
School breakfasts and lunches may be the only meals some students receive during the week without the support of a backpack program. One in 5 children in Mason County live in poverty. At Mason County Eastern Schools alone, 74% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. At Ludington Area Schools, 52% of students qualify for free and reduced lunches. At Gateway to Success Academy, 98% of students qualify.
For more information about the event, email Tara at lakeshorefood4kids@gmail.com.
For tickets, go to www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/purses.
Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Cathy Coleman at cathytcoleman5@gmail.com.