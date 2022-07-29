Pere Marquette Free and Accepted Masons, Order of the Eastern Star to have picnic Aug. 21
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons and Chapter No. 327 of the Order of the Eastern Stars will have a combined picnic at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Memorial Tree Park, located at the north end of Washington Avenue in Ludington. Burgers, brats and hot dogs will be furnished but attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.
Dinner will start at 4 p.m. The picnic is open to all Masons and Eastern Star members, as well as their families and guests.
Contact Richard Stahl at (231) 239-0286 or email rkstahl@charter.net before Aug. 17 to attend.
Stretch, Fit and Balance class Wednesdays at Ludington Senior Center
Each Wednesday, at 10 a.m., people at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., can participate in a class called Stretch, Fit and Balance. The class features weights, bands and small balls. The exercises help participants maintain strength and balance, while providing opportunities for fitness. Participants can use chairs, if needed. No registration or fees are required. For more information, call (231) 845-6841.
LHS class of 1957 65th reunion Aug. 19
The Ludington High School class of 1957 is planning its 65th high school reunion at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Sutton’s Landing. Ham will be the main course and all attending are asked to bring a dish to pass. Donations will be accepted to help with the costs of the meal.
Those planning to attend should contact Carole Christofferson at (231) 845-5831 or redrosecarole@gmail.com, or Walter Sadosty at (507) 358-2880, or jowalt@aol.com.
Troy Graham to perform at library
Everyone is invited to enjoy the music of Troy “Great Lakes” Graham at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Adults and children alike will delight in Troy’s folk music, singing and guitar playing.
Graham is a folk singer-songwriter, poet, children’s entertainer and workshop leader from Marquette, who has spent his adult life playing music professionally with various groups ranging in genre from old-time, bluegrass, folk, indie and gospel.
Graham is looking forward to his Ludington Library stop during his 2022 Summer Reading Program Tour of libraries throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, celebrating the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.
Manistee Civic Players
to present murder mystery play
MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” a comedy murder mystery play taking place Aug. 5-7 and 12-14 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
The comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written with a decidedly American flair. When they’re not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other.
Laughs collide with thrills, and the climax is a real seat-grabber as the true killer is unmasked, and almost everyone turns out to be someone else.
“‘The Butler Did’ It is a real-life comedy farce,” Director Jackie Karnisz said. “Get ready for your guts to hurt from laughing so hard.”
The cast includes Paula Laws, Lauren Hanna, Mimi Stansell, Carol Burba, Shelby Fricke, Johnny Starmann, Rob Isble, Scott Fransee, Michael Ray, and Keith Mc Kenney. The assistant director is Bay Anderson and the stage manager is Mara Davidson.
For more information on “The Butler Did It,” call (231) 398-9770 or visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org.