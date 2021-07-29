Bus day to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse Aug. 5
Aug. 5 is the fourth in a series of bus days hosted by the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) for 2021 season.
Singer-songwriters Chris Kennedy and Eric Michaels will be perform from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lighthouse.
The round-trip bus transportation is offered from noon to 5 p.m. on the day of the event and buses load by the house next to the park ranger’s office at Ludington State Park. Transportation is $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and younger. Proceeds will be used to help SPLKA offset the costs of the buses for the day.
The two remaining bus days to Big Sable are Thursday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 11.For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.
Finalists selected for Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night
Five finalists have been chosen to present their ideas at the Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night being held Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Epworth. The winner will take home $5,000 to put toward their business venture in Mason County.The finalists are Art by Mary Case Gallery & Studio, Dawn’s Creative Chalet, 3 Sheets Distillery, North Branch Winery and House & Harbor.
The Pitch Night is set for 6 p.m. at Epworth Heights and will kick off with a social time for the public to interact with the finalists and learn more about their businesses. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. each finalist will take the stage and have five minutes to pitch their idea before a panel of judges and a live audience.
Epworth cottagers serve as the four judges, who will deliberate in a process led by Brandy Miller, the chamber’s president and CEO. Miller will also serve as the emcee.
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new businesses in Mason County, for participants who may need “seed money” to get their ideas started. Prize money is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association. Not only will $5,000 be awarded courtesy of the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association, the winning entrepreneur will receive a spot among the next Momentum Business Plan Competition’s top 10 finalists.
While the public is encouraged to attend the live event, the pitch presentations will also be available via Youtube livestream. Epworth Heights is located at 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. The event is free to attend.
Vallillo to perform at Lake County Historical Museum today
Illinois folk singer Chris Vallillo will return to the Lake County Historical Museum’s Folk Fridays stage for an outdoor Songs of the One-Room School concert at 7 p.m. from the Boat House at the Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave. in Baldwin.
Library to offer Harry Potter-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Harry Potter-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Ludington and Scottville locations. They will be available outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. The packets will feature “wizardly” crafts and activities.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlbrary.org for many Harry Potter books. Ask a librarian for suggestions of other stories about magic and fantasy. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Please take only one packet per family, as they contain enough materials for the whole family to enjoy.
Library, state park to host meteor shower party Aug. 11
The Perseid Meteor Shower is coming and people of all ages are invited to attend the Perseid Party at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Ludington State Park’s Lake Michigan Beach House.
Join the Mason County District Library at the Ludington State Park for stories, games and a guided tour through the night sky provided by the Ludington State Park’s interpreter Alan Wernette.
Don’t forget to bring flashlights. Children young than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are responsible for transportation to the park and park entry fees. The meteor shower party, like all Mason County District Library programs, is free of charge.