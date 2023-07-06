Invasive species pulls July through September
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host invasive plant pulling events on at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, and at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, July through September, at Ludington’s Cartier Park.
Meet at the parking area by the Bark Park at the end of Rath Avenue.
The next meeting is Tuesday, July 11, and the group will be working on dames rocket and mugwort, and weeding around the gazebo.
AFFEW is also looking for a few volunteers to maintain the new native plant beds. Contact Sara Bolan at sarab@affew.org to have your email added to a list for notifications about events for this important program.
Audubon society
heading to Nordhouse Dunes Saturday
The Sable Dunes Audubon invites the public to join birding expert Dave Dister Saturday as he heads to the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness in search of rare breeding songbirds and other more common species. Target species will be rarities such as Blue Headed Vireo, Purple Finch, White Throated Sparrow, and Nashville Warbler. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Mason County Airport parking lot. This should be an interesting trip as Dave will point out unique plant species of the area as well. Bring water and comfortable walking shoes.
Charity Sew meets July 18
The next session of Charity Sew will be held at the Scottville Area Senior Center on Tuesday, July 18 starting at 9 a.m. Participants will make beanbags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program. A specific pattern, fabric and other supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed-either the participants own or loaners available at the senior center.
PoWeR! Book Bags partners with local organizations and agencies such as the Lakeshore Food Club, COVE, HELP Ministries, Salvation Army, DHHS, Catholic Charities, WIC, the Scottville Area Senior Center and the schools in Mason County in an effort to reach children of all ages and their families with literacy materials and books.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is located at 140 S. Main St., Scottville, MI.
The entrance is from the parking lot behind the building. For a noon meal call the center before 9 a.m. Participants may attend for any portion of the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. session. For more information call Norma at 757-2315.