Invasive plant
eradication July 12
at Cartier Park
Join A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), the City of Ludington, and the Mason-Lake Conservation District in stopping the spread of invasive plants from 10 a.m. to noon July 12 from 10 am.-noon Tuesday, July 12 at Cartier Park.
Help treat and remove mugwort and buckthorn. A discussion to help identify these plants will take place before the event starts. Meet at the Dog Bark Park by at the end of Rath Avenue. Bring water, heavy gloves and wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and closed-toed shoes. Gardening shears and tree loppers are also helpful.
The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions. For more information, go to www.affew.org.
Charity Sew to meet
July 19
At the July 19 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making neck pillows and fidget quilts. Charity Sew meets the third Tuesday of each month and is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others. Fabrics, basic supplies and a large assortment of items to use on fidget quilts will be provided, but participants planning to make fidget quilts are invited to bring additional fabrics and appropriate do-dads to decorate their creations. Completed items will be distributed to Freserius Dialysis Clinic, MediLodge and Hospice. Sewing machines will be needed. If you cannot bring a sewing machine, you can reserve a loaner by calling Norma at (231) 757-2315.
One or two people might stuff and close pillows while others do the machine stitching. Stuffing will be provided. The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but people can participate during any portion of that timespan.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St., Scottville. Parking and entry is from the parking lot behind the building. Bag lunches are permitted but senior meals are available by calling the center at (231) 757-4705. Masking is not optional. For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Eagles tribute band performing today
at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — Eagles tribute band Dark Desert Eagles will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
Songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time, along with hits from “Hotel California,” as well as several gems from Joe Walsh’s solo career are masterfully recreated during the Dark Desert Eagles’ live show.
Touched by the passing of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, Pat Badger, an original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme, set out to form the Dark Desert Eagles. Badger is an enormous fan of The Eagles’ musicianship, vocal harmonies and timeless catalog. Having toured the world with Extreme, and having been a part of a group that sold over 10 million records featuring hits like the Grammy-nominated smash hit “More Than Words,” Badger had a vision for the types of musicians he would need to create the ultimate tribute to The Eagles.
“But just pulling off the music is just part of it,” Badger says, “We really want to bring the audience back in time to the ’70s. The image is almost as important as the music and we have really paid attention to detail on the wardrobe, the hairstyles, the guitars — everything that made the Eagles so cool.”
Box office and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (231) 398-9770 or visit www.ramsdelltheatre.com.
Scottville Senior Center book club meets July 14
The Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., will host its monthly book club at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. This month’s book is “The Cover Girls” by Viola Shipman. Participants are asked to read prior to the meeting. If you need a copy, contact the Mason County District Library in Scottville at (231) 757-2588. The library supports the club by having copies of the monthly book to loan.