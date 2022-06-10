PFLAG to celebrate Pride Month June 19
Manistee PFLAG, an organization that works to support LGBTQ+ individuals and their friends and families, will celebrate Pride Month during an in-person meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
The group will share updates about our Pride Month events which we are sponsoring with the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) and plan for participation in the Fourth of July Forest Festival Parade. Marching in the parade is a great way to observe the growing awareness and acceptance and welcome that PFLAG receives from the community.
The group is eager to continue discussing on how it might support and advocate for LGBTQ+ seniors in our area. Seniors who identify as LGBTQ+ are invited to join and share their thoughts, experiences and suggestions about how PFLAG might support their life in the Manistee area.
Confidentiality is of utmost importance at PFLAG Manistee meetings. All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in our commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.
Coffee will be served and snacks are welcome.
Grief support, education at senior center
Each second Monday of the month, at 1:30 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St., sponsors a support group for those who have recently lost a loved one. For those who could profit from this kind of support, the group will meet this month on Monday, June 13, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dennis Bromley and Laura Ruhle provide the counseling and education to help those dealing with grief. To register for the session, call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Libraries to host Extreme Duct Tape workshop June 13, 15
Children and families of all ages are invited to attend Joel Tacey’s Extreme Duct Tape Workshop at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13 at the Ludington Library and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the Scottville Library. Participants will design and create bookmarks, bracelets, wallets, purses and pouches to wear and keep. More than 50 colors and prints of duct tape are provided, as well as templates and other tools of creation.
Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Invasive plant-pull June 14
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host an invasive plant-pull event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 14 at Cartier Park. Participants will meet across from the dog park to help remove Japanese barberry. There will be a discussion about how to identify the plants before the event begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, the Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate these aggressive plants.
Wear long pants, sleeves and gloves. For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Volunteers needed for Ludington Gus Macker
The 30th anniversary of the Ludington charity Gus Macker basketball tournament is set for June 18-19 with bracket play for athletes of all ages. Volunteers are currently being sought to work registration on June 17 and 18 at Ludington High School.
To volunteer, contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845–7018. Shifts available are 6 to 9 p.m. June 17; 7 to 9 a.m. June 18; and 9 a.m. to noon June 18.
Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity 3-on-3 tournament, benefiting local sports and service clubs. Organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year. The event is organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by numerous business sponsors.
The last year for the tournament was 2019. That year, the Macker resulted in more than $27,500 in donations back to the community. The Family Resource Center and high school athletic departments were among the recipients.
A slam-dunk contest, music, Gus Macker merchandise and trophies will be part of the fun at Stearns Park during Father’s Day weekend.