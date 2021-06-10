Redux to perform tonight
Redux will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. tonight at the Silver Lake Chicken Shack, 8343 W. Hazel Road, Mears.
Pentwater Arts & Crafts Fair is July 10
The Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club will host its 57th annual Pentwater Arts & Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on the Village Green in downtown Pentwater.
The Fair is a juried art fair. All work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. Painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media will be available.
Admission is free. There is a refreshment stand on the Village Green operated by the Pentwater Service Club.
For more information, contact Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club Art Fair Registration Committee, P.O. Box 357, Pentwater, Michigan 49449; or email pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
Pentwater Garden Club plant sale is June 19
The Garden Club of Pentwater will be having a plant sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Water Tower Park in downtown Pentwater. The club will have a variety of perennials, and flower pots from local artist Karen Antrim will also be sold.
Dig-it Summer Series starts June 15
AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club are partnering to offer the Dig-it Summer Series, a youth gardening program for kids age 8 to 10, every other Tuesday at You Dig It Community Garden near Ludington United Methodist Church. Space is limited to 15 spots per class. To sign up, contact the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.
Homeschool informational meetings coming in July
Three Homeschool Informational Meetings will be held throughout Muskegon County during the month of July. These will be presented for those who have questions about homeschooling, who wonder if homeschooling might be right for their family, for those who wonder if a two-parent working family could still homeschool, and for those who would like more information so they can make the right choice for their family.
Laurie Hawkins, veteran homeschooler and long-term co-op organizer and leader, will share the ins and outs of homeschooling, the legal aspects, and will answer many questions for those curious or wanting to explore other options for their family.
Prospective homeschoolers are welcome to attend to one or all of the following:
• Tuesday, July 13 at Bridge Church, 5035 Henry St. Norton Shores;
• Tuesday, July 20, at New Beginnings, 1830 White Lake Drive, Whitehall;
• Tuesday, July 27, Living Word Muskegon, 1551 Wood St.
RSVP by emailing hawkinsblkn@gmail.com.
VanSingel announces office hours
100th Dist. State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, announced he will host local office hours on from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 14 at Elk Township Hall, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road in Irons.
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative can call his Lansing office at (517) 373-7317 or email scottvansingel@house.mi.gov.
Northwest Michigan Health Services offers vaccine clinics today
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will be holding vaccine events at the following dates and times today:
• 1-4 p.m., Oceana Farm Market, Hart;
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Traverse City, NMHSI Clinic; and
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benzonia NMHSI Clinic.
Library announces outdoor play time this summer
Children and families are invited to play outside at Mason County District Library this summer. Library staff have planned a variety of games and activities for elementary school aged children to enjoy outdoors. Beginning June 14, and continuing throughout the summer, events are scheduled for Mondays at 1 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard, and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. in the Scottville Library front yard. Be prepared for messy fun. Events will be canceled if there is lightning, heavy rain or high winds. Wear a mask. There will be capacity limits, so arrive early. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.