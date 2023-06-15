Farmers earning a buck and helping the bees
The Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting a free workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 24 on the property of Mike Windemuller, 5610 Poplar St. in Fountain.
The purpose of the workshop is to share tips on how improving pollinator habitat adds value to farms without harming the bottom line. Though the program is geared toward farms and orchards, all are welcome.
Most farms have areas of field borders, ditches, equipment turn-arounds, grassy lanes between orchard trees or idle land not being actively farmed or managed. These aren’t profitable areas for the farm, or very beneficial areas for wildlife. These areas are often taken over by weeds or planted to a grass to keep the soil covered.
This workshop will share tips on how to get more out of those spots to benefit the farm and the wildlife. Participants will be able to learn the wildlife benefits of using native grasses and wildflowers on the landscape, protecting pollinators and native landscaping and improving habitat. Some highlights include managing soil erosion, improving soil health and productivity, boosting crop productivity and increasing carbon storage. Technical tips will also be provided on how and when to plant and successfully manage the habitat areas. A major part of the presentation will focus on explaining the federal programs that provide cost-share or incentive payments to implement these conservation practices on farms. Converting a weedy or grassy area to native prairie and wildflowers has costs associated with it, but the federal programs help to cover those costs.
Connie Crancer, a retired native plant expert from University of Michigan, will be leading some of the discussions. She is a liaison for the Pollinator Partnership and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), sharing her years of experience with those looking to improve native habitat and utilize existing federal programs to make it possible. Along with Connie, local expert staff from the Mason-Lake Conservation District and NRCS will help to guide participants through the ins and outs from planning to planting and applying for any federal programs in the future.
Windemuller was the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s 2020 Outstanding Conservationist and has been actively working on wildlife habitat improvements on his property. The event will begin as a classroom portion held in a barn on the Windemuller property and switch to walking outside in fields for the second half to observe habitats, planting and management techniques.
A picnic lunch provided by Gloria Ann’s Catering is included. MAEAP Phase 1 educational credits are also available for those pursuing environmental verification in the Michigan Ag Environmental Assurance Program.
RSVP by June 20 by calling Seth Hopkins at (231) 757-3707 ext. 112 or emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to host June 21 cookout
The Scottville Area Senior Center’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group will hold its summer cookout at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, outdoors at Mason County Central Schools, instead of the senior center. The event will be at the pavilion behind MCC Middle School. Brats, hot dogs and other picnic foods will be available for all. Kite flying and other outdoor activities are planned for the kiddos.
All Mason County residents raising young relatives are welcome to join the group and participate in the annual cookout. Call the Scottville Senior Center at (231) 757-4705 to join the group. Monthly meetings and field trips are held the third Wednesday of each month, starting at 5:30 p.m. Grandparents and other kinship caregivers, and their children, are welcome to participate.
Alzheimer series concludes Thursday at Ludington Senior Center
The fourth and final session of the educational series hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter will take place from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
This free session deals with lifestyle choices that may help keep the brain and body healthy as one ages. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email helplinegmc@alz.org.