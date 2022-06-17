PFLAG to celebrate Pride Month Tuesday
Manistee PFLAG, an organization that works to support LGBTQ+ individuals and their friends and families, will celebrate Pride Month during an in-person meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
The group will share updates about our Pride Month events which we are sponsoring with the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) and plan for participation in the Fourth of July Forest Festival Parade. Marching in the parade is a great way to observe the growing awareness and acceptance and welcome that PFLAG receives from the community.
The group is eager to continue discussing on how it might support and advocate for LGBTQ+ seniors in our area. Seniors who identify as LGBTQ+ are invited to join and share their thoughts, experiences and suggestions about how PFLAG might support their life in the Manistee area.
Confidentiality is of utmost importance at PFLAG Manistee meetings. All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in our commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.
Coffee will be served and snacks are welcome.
Custer VFW Family Car Show set for Aug. 27
The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096 will host its Family Fun Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be a registration period from 9 to 11 a.m.
The car show will feature an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m., with honors for best engine, best paint, best interior, people’s choice and best of show. A cruise will start at 3 p.m.
Pre-registration available available until Aug. 12 for vendors and until Aug. 21 for cars. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Custer VFW, 2022 State St., or mailed to Nannette Fiers, 1648 Larson Road, Custer, MI 49405. The fee is $25. Checks should be made payable to Custer VFW Gold Post Auxiliary.
For more information or to find out about sponsorship, contact Chris Taylor at (863) 273-2216.
Senior center hosts summer kick-off
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., is celebrating summer with an old-fashioned picnic of brats, hot dogs, macaroni salad, baked beans, watermelon and ice cream treats on Wednesday, June 29. Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch, yard games, entertainment by the String-a-longs and John Marek and Friends and more. The cost is $5. To make a reservation, call the senior center at (231) 845-6841.
Active for Live Expo is June 23 at O.J. DeJonge
The Ludington Senior Center announces the return of the Active for Life Senior Expo, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, 706 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The expo is a free event that provides the opportunity for the community and agencies to network, seek out possible partnerships and discover all the services and opportunities available to area seniors.
A $1 lunch will be available for the first 200 visitors, and entertainment will be provided by John Marek. There will be a variety of clinics offered, including hearing screenings by Beltone and biometric health screenings by Spectrum, as well as demos, giveaways and more.
Business After Hours June 22 at Lincoln Hills
Join the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and its member representatives for an evening of networking, cocktails and appetizers during Business After Hours, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The event is sponsored by Lincoln Hills, West Shore Bank and the Rotary Club of Ludington.