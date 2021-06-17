Ludington Area Jaycees announce Charity Mondays at mini-golf course
The beneficiaries have been announced for this season of Charity Mondays at the Ludington Area Jaycees Mini-Golf Course. During Charity Mondays, 30 percent of proceeds will go toward a charity or nonprofit organization.
Charity Mondays started June 14, with funds going to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Lakeshore. The following organizations will benefit from the season’s remaining Charity Mondays:
• June 21, Stage Left Theatre Company;
• June 28, Ludington Petunia Parade;
• July 5, Fourth of July Freedom Festival;
• July 12, Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program;
• July 19, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW);
• July 26, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County;
• Aug. 2, Caritas Food Pantry;
• Aug. 9, West Shore Family Support;
• Aug. 16, Childhood Cancer Campaign;
• Aug. 23, Arts in Motion Ludington Programs;
• Aug. 30, Hearts for Haiti;
• Sept. 5-6, Michigan J.C. Senate Scholarship.
Mitten Tree seeks volunteers
Church Women United is asking people who knit and crochet to consider volunteering for the Mitten Tree project, which provides children in the area with homemade hats, scarves and mittens in December.
The Salvation Army will help distribute hate, mittens and scarves to children to keep them warm when they go outside in the winter.
For more information, contact Norma at (231) 843-4353.
Pere Marquette
Township announces new office hours
Pere Marquette Charter Township Offices will be now closed for the lunch hour.
The township hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30, then open from 1:30 to 5.
PFLAG Manistee to meet Sunday via Zoom
In continued celebration of Pride Month, PFLAG Manistee will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. The group will support, inform and brainstorm ideas for future projects. The “Meet Your LGBT Neighbors” program last Thursday included talks by people who identify as non-binary, a term that has turned up frequently as people begin to process how they identify themselves. In an effort to continue to educate and inform about non-binary identities, PFLAG will view a YouTube video featuring five young people who explain their non-binary identities.
To attend this meeting, request a link by contacting pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Pentwater Garden Club plant sale is Saturday
The Garden Club of Pentwater will be having a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Water Tower Park in downtown Pentwater. A variety of perennials, as well as flower pots from local artist Karen Antrim, will be sold.