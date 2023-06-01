Yard sale at Ruby Creek Saturday, Sunday
There will be a yard sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, in Branch Township. The sale will feature tools, tents, tool boxes, dishes, furniture, antiques and more.
Ladies billiards
at senior center
The Ludington Senior Center offers games of billiards to women in the area each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. All ladies who play pool or would like to learn how to play, come to the center, 308 S. Rowe St., and enjoy the fellowship of other women who like the game.
Veterans golf scramble Wednesdays at Hemlock Golf Course
Veterans Golf Scramble fundraiser every Wednesday through mid-October at Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road. Play starts at 5:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $20, $5 of which goes to the Veterans in Crisis Fund.
Free birding hike for kids Saturday at
Ludington State Park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a free kids birding hike from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ludington State Park.
The birding hike is for kids age 7-12, but a responsible adult must be present. Avid birders Levi and Ben Wilson, along with AFFEW President, Julia Chambers will lead kids on the hike in search of breeding songbirds and migrant shorebirds, gulls, and terns. The event is co-sponsored by AFFEW and Sable Dunes Audubon Society.A limited amount of binoculars will be available. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. To sign up email Chambers at president@affew.org. Visit www.affew.org for more information. Further details will be given upon registration.