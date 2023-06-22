Presentation on Star Watch Case Company Aug. 10
The Mason County Historical Society will host a presentation on the Star Watch Case Company at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at 130 E. Ludington Ave.
The presentation will be given by James Jensen, president of MCHS.
The Star Watch Case Company was for decades one of the largest employers in Ludington. While this company operated, nearly everyone in the area either knew someone who worked there or had done so themselves.
This presentation will review the people who worked at the factory, the innovative and unique equipment they utilized and the wide range of quality watch cases that were produced and shipped throughout the world — and even to the moon.
FEMA administrator coming Tuesday to WSCC
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is hosting FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday at West Shore Community College for a conversation about climate change and disasters.
This event will be held in the auditorium at West Shore Community College in Scottville. Criswell will give 10 minutes of opening remarks on climate change and disasters, and then she will be available to engage with the audience for a group dialogue and Q&A.
Criswell was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on April 22, 2021 as the 12th administrator of FEMA.
She is the first woman confirmed to serve as the administrator, where she leads the nation’s efforts in helping people before, during and after disasters.
Criswell brings with her an extensive career in public service, serving 30 years at all levels of government.
For more information about this event, visit or www.affew.org.
Patriotic concert Sunday at Ludington United Methodist Church
On Sunday, a 70-voice adult choir, a children’s choir and an instrumental ensemble will present the Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Music Concert at 4 and 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 E. Bryant Road.
The concert will include favorites such as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and “God Bless America,” but will also introduce a new piece entitled “Salute to our Fallen Heroes.” As always, the event’s title piece, “Let Freedom Ring,” will be featured.
Although this is a free concert, donations will be accepted to benefit the Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund.
The three directors of the concert, Rebecca Sopha, Lew Wilson and Hunter Brown, and all the singers and instrumentalists, volunteer their services each year for the benefit of the fund.