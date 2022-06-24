Ramsdell Theatre Camp Showcase is Saturday
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) invites the community to the Ramsdell Theatre Camp Showcase on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Ramsdell Theatre Camp began June 13 and ends with the showcase. Campers have been busy acting and singing, learning choreography and dance skills, as well as theater tech, all within the beautiful, historic facilities of the Ramsdell Theatre.
Every student received a scholarship towards camp tuition thanks to contributions distributed from the James F. Galer Memorial Scholarship Fund. This was a fund created to support arts education programs at the RRCA. Nearly $7,000 was given in scholarships to 26 students between the ages of 12 and 17.
“The showcase promises to be fun, engaging and inspiring. Manistee’s got talent!” said Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna.
Camp is led by Artistic Director Karen Curlee.
“The main goal for this camp, beyond skill building in multiple forms, was engaging the campers in the collaborative process and guiding them to find their creative voices,” Curlee said.
The showcase is free to the public and is accepting donations to keep the camp program growing. For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.com/camp.
Evergreen Covenant Church to host pasta dinner June 29
There will be a community pasta dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Evergreen Covenant Church, 9396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch.
There is a suggested donation of $2 for adults; kids eat free. For more information, call (231) 898-2651.
Farmers market today
in Ludington
The farmers market returns from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington. There will also be live music in the plaza from 4 to 7 p.m.,
Friends of Pentwater-Hart Trail fundraiser is Saturday
On Saturday the nonprofit organization Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will hold its annual taco luncheon and guided 5K ride/run/walk through Pentwater.
The fundraiser will be held at the Pentwater Village Green, with the 5K ride/walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. A donation of $25 per person covers participation, two tacos and a T-shirt, with pre-registration link online at www.pentwaterharttrail.com, or a two-taco lunch is available for a $10 donation.
The event is made possible by Grand Sponsor Spectrum Health, with support from the Starting Block in Hart, Shelby State Bank, the Pentwater Service Club and Trailhead Bike Shop of Ludington.
The groups of bikers, runners and walkers, will depart from Second Street on the north side of the Village Green, following their group’s leader through the village. Participants who have not pre-registered online are asked to sign up onsite at 11 a.m. At noon and at 1 p.m. Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington will present a free bike maintenance workshop.
Raffle tickets for a Trek bicycle donated by Trail Head Bike Shop will also be available during the event. Tickets are $5 each. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at the Fall Fest in Pentwater.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The proposed 10-foot-wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison St., Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connects with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The goal of the Friends of the Hart-Pentwater Trail is to raise $5.1 million for the trail, mainly through state and federal grants. Private donations are also needed. Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in becoming a Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail member can find a membership form on www.pentwaterharttrail.com.
Bubbles in the Yard coming to library
Families are invited to come and play outdoors, blowing bubbles at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Ludington Library and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Scottville Library.
Join Ms. Katie for fun out in the yard, exploring how bubbles are formed. The library will supply the bubble solution and wands, so come dressed for messy fun. This is an outdoor event. In the case of extreme weather, it will be canceled. All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.