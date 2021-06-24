Library to distribute Independence Day themed activity
packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Friday Activity Packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at its Ludington and Scottville branch locations. The Fun Family Friday Activity Packets will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. For this week, the theme is Independence Day.
There are various Fourth of July crafts and activities for everyone in the family to enjoy. Packets will be be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one per family, as they contain more than enough materials and supplies for the whole family to enjoy.
Also, check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about the nation’s history and celebrations. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. on Saturdays at locations in Ludington and Scottville. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Poet to host reading, discussion at Waterfront Park June 28
Poet Moheb Soliman will visit Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss his book, “HOMES,” which explores themes of nature, modernity, identity and belonging through the Great Lakes region.
Before sharing work from the book, he will be joined by co-hosts Julia Chambers of AFFEW, and Nicole Birkett and Barry Matthews of Ludington Writers for a discussion of their overlapping perspectives and backgrounds regarding relationships to place, water and environment issues, the Great Lakes region as a whole and Ludington’s special corner of it.
The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Soliman is an interdisciplinary poet from Egypt and the Midwest who has presented work at diverse art and public spaces in the U.S. and Canada.
“HOMES” is his first book of poems. It’s part contemporary nature poetry, part immigrant travelogue.
Visit www.mohebsoliman.info for more information.
PoWeR! Book Bag sewing workshops
to resume July 7
Workshops for sewing book bags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program will resume from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Future sessions will be held at the same time and place each first Wednesday of the month. Pre-pandemic, the sessions were held at Grace Episcopal Church.
Fabrics and pre-cut kits will be available to sew at the session or to take and sew at home. Those who wish to sew at the center should bring their own sewing machines. Participants don’t need to attend the whole session; come when you can, leave when you must. Participants can bring lunch bags if they wish.
PoWeR! Book Bags is a nonprofit organization devoted to encouraging children to build personal libraries and to grow their love of reading and creativity.
Books are distributed free of charge to children of all ages. Local book distribution points include the Lakeshore Food Club, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, HELP Ministries and the Scottville Area Senior Center. For more information, visit the PoWeR! Book Bags Facebook page or call Norma at (231) 757-2315.