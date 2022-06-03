Charity Sew
meets June 21
At the June 21 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making placemats for recipients of Meals on Wheels. Charity Sew is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others.
Fabrics and basic supplies are provided, but participants are invited to bring fabrics and leftover quilt blocks to use in making placemats. Sewing machines will be needed.
Those who cannot bring a machine may reserve a loaner by calling Norma at 757-2315.
The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but people can participate during any portion of that time span.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is from the parking lot behind the building.
Senior meals are available by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on June 21.
Vacation Bible School
is June 13-16
Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 13 though Thursday, June 16 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington.
Vacation Bible School is open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Contact Pam North at (810) 499-1515 for more information.
Feldenkrais method coming to senior center June 7
A new program, the Feldenkrais Method, will begin at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., next week, Tuesday, June 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. The instructor is Judith Dila, a former teacher, who holds a master’s degree in education, and is a massage therapist trained as a Feldenkrais practitioner.
Feldenkrais is not a treatment, adjustment, or exercise program. Instead, it is based on decades of research in physics, neuroscience, biomechanics, learning theory, and human development to give you the means to help yourself.
Your own body awareness and attention stimulates the brain to create new neural pathways that enable optimal movement patterns and function. This brain activity is called neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity is what allows all learning to take place. As you learn better ways to move, you experience improvements in balance, breathing, coordination, flexibility, cognition and outlook.
Those interested in attending the class will need to bring a mat. Chairs will be available for those who cannot lie on the floor.
For more information, call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841.
Finance workshop
at Ludington Senior Center today
Elder law attorney Anna Urick Duggins and her team from Parmenter Law will be holding a session on organizing important documents at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 N. Rowe St. The workshop will provide peace of mind and will make estate administration easier for loved ones.
Duggins will review which documents and information to compile and why it is important, including estate plan documents, beneficiary designations, life insurance policies, financial statements, deeds to real estate and funeral wishes. RSVP to the Ludington Senior Center by calling (231) 845-6841.
Light Refreshments will be provided. This session is open to the public.