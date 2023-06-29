Custer VFW to host car show Aug. 26
The Custer VFW will host a car show with vendors, food, games and music from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the VFW, 2022 State St.
Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m.; there is a registration fee of $20. Pre-register for $15 by Aug. 19.
There will be an award ceremony at 2:30 p.m. and a cruise at 3.
For more information, contact Nannette Fiers at (231) 233-0869.
Patriotic presentation, music July 17
in Manistee
The Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project, in collaboration with the University of Michigan Alumni Club of the Greater Manistee/Ludington Area, presents a patriotic evening at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at the Guardian Angels Church on Fifth Street in Manistee.
The fascinating story of America’s national anthem and an examination of its powerful meaning will be explored by the author of the book, “O Say Can You Hear,” by Mark Clague. The presentation will blend his words with the music of local musicians from the West Michigan Community Choir under the direction of Becky Sopha.
A concert of the historic carillon bells at Guardian Angels Church will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The evening is open to the community with a free admission. Refreshments will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m.
Mark Clague serves as a professor of musicology, arts leadership, and American culture at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, where he is associate dean of collaborations and partnerships and also serves as editor-in-chief of The George and Ira Gershwin Critical Edition.
His research focuses on the social power of music in American life and he is considered the preeminent authority on the U.S. national anthem. His book, “O Say Can You Hear: A Cultural Biography of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’” was released by W.W. Norton in 2022 and appears in paperback this month.
The evening will include the voices of the West Michigan Community Choir composed of local talent from Mason, and Manistee counties.
In addition to music from the West Michigan Community Choir, Divine Mercy/Guardian Angels Choir member Kelly Niles will perform patriotic renditions on bells and organ.
Artist reception Saturday for new Ramsdell exhibit
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Hardy Hall Gallery. The new art exhibition is titled “Collected Impressions: West Michigan Printmakers.”
Four talented and diverse printmakers are represented in this show: Lee Ann Frame, Andrew Jagniecki, Alynn Guerra, and Rebecca Rodriguez. Along with their original prints, the artists are offering cards and prints for sale.
The artist reception provides a casual atmosphere to peruse the artworks, meet the artists, mingle with the community, and enjoy wine and light snacks.
For more information, contact the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770 or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.