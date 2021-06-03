Health department shares precautions for overabundant tick season
Areas across Michigan are seeing an explosion of tick activity this year. As the weather becomes nicer and people head outdoors to enjoy nature, District Health Department No. 10 is reminding everyone to exercise proper precautions to prevent human-tick interactions.
Proper precautions include:
• Being aware of surroundings. Most tick encounters happen in shady, moist wooded and grassy areas and fields near wooded areas;
• Applying EPA-registered insect repellent that contains 20-percent or more DEET, picaridin or IR3535, to skin or clothing according to label’s instructions;
• Wearing clothing that has been treated with permethrin;
• Walking in the center of trails and avoid areas with tall grass and brush;
• Conducting a full-body check of yourself and your pets for ticks after spending time outdoors;
• Drying clothing on high heat for 60 minutes to kill any remaining ticks;
• Taking a shower as soon as you can after coming indoors; and
• Talking to your vet about tick bite prevention products for your pets.
Michigan also offers tick identification resources to residents and visitors for free. Physical ticks can be placed in a container and mailed to MDHHS, or photos can be submitted to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov.
Questions regarding ticks and other vectors should be directed to the health department’s environmental health division at 888-217-3904.
Additional information regarding ticks and Lyme disease can be found at www.michigan.gov.
PFLAG to host ‘Meet Your LGBTQ Neighbors’ event via Zoom
In order to counteract a lack of awareness about LGBTQ people in the Ludington and Manistee communities, PFLAG has joined with the Manistee Area for Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) in a project to help build a more open and welcoming atmosphere which will bring to light the life experiences of LGBTQ people and their families.
On Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m., three members of the LGBTQ community and two parents of LGBTQ adults, will invite the community to meet its LGBTQ neighbors by sharing their stories. This is an opportunity to learn about the lives of people who hope that, by describing their experiences, they can promote a greater understanding about who they are and the challenges they have faced.
Request a Zoom link for the program by emailing pflagmanistee@gmail.com or by calling (313) 670-2613.
Invasive plant pulling June 8 at Cartier Park
AFFEW, the City of Ludington, and the Mason-Lake Conservation District will be working on eradicating invasive plant species in Cartier Park from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 8. The public is welcome to participate. Come learn about invasive plants and help clean up our local park. Meet across from the Dog Park. Long pants and boots are suggested. Tools and gloves are optional. For more information about this event and others go to www.affew.org.
Dodson and Bill Harvey to perform Wednesdays at Emerson Lake Inn
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla.
They’re also scheduled to perform at the same time June 30; July 7 and 14; Aug. 4 and 25; Sept. 15; and Oct. 6 and 20.
Library to offer LACA’s art kits for its Fun Friday Packet
For this week’s Fun Friday Activity Packets, the Mason County District Library is teaming up with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Lakeshore Food Club to distribute LACA’s crEATivity Art Kits. The kits include materials to make a bendy-wire human figure. They’ll be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Please take only one packet per family.