Latin American
drumming June 13
at Ludington Library
The Mason County District Library is proud to present Latin American drumming with Tom Ronquillo at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. No experience is necessary. Join the group to have fun making music, and keeping the beat. Drums will be provided.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised by an adult.
Masons hosting Swiss steak dinner June 14
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons are hosting a Swiss steak dinner from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at the Masonic Temple, 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The group is asking for a $15 donation person with the proceeds going to help support scholarships for students attending high schools in Mason County.
The dinner is open to the public.
Parking and entry to the building is available at the rear of the building and an elevator is available to the second floor.
Pollinators habitat workshop June 24
There will be a pollinators habitat workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at 5610 Poplar St. in Fountain. The workshop will be hosted by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and will explore how native wildflowers and grasses can be used to improve farming operations.
Information will be provided about programs that pay individuals to plant native plants. The workshop will be good for one Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Phase 1 credit.
RSVP by June 16 by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 112, or by emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.
Charity Sew meets
June 20
The next session of Charity Sew will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. The project will be beanbags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program. A specific pattern, fabric and other supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed — either the participants’ own or loaners available at the SASC.
PoWeR! Book Bags is a language and literacy-building program to develop skills which will enhance children’s overall success in life. The nonprofit partners with local organizations and agencies such as Lakeshore Food Club, COVE, HELP Ministries, Salvation Army, DHHS, Catholic Charities, WIC, the Scottville Area Senior Center, and the schools in Mason County in an effort to reach children of all ages and their families with literacy materials and books.