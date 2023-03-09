Celebrity Bartender benefits Ludington Senior Center March 16
A Celebrity Bartender event benefitting the Ludington Senior Center will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Celebrity guest Jim Christensen will be overseeing the pouring of pints that evening by Jeff Urka, Shawn McDonald and Kelly Smith.
Proceeds from the event will go toward current and new programs at the center.
A portion of proceeds from beer sales, tips, drawings and raffles will contribute toward the funds collected.
Attendees have a chance of winning a charter fishing experience, a trip on the SS Badger, golf outings, a three-day marina slip and more.
Check out the Ludington Senior Center Facebook page for more information.
Scottville Beekeepers
to hold first meeting
of year
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will hold their first meeting of 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
The goal of Scottville Beekeepers is to provide a foundation for success through sharing experience, best practices and hands-on learning.
One thing the group will talk about is the effect of the environment on bees. Spring seems to be buzzing regardless of up and down weather, which makes it a dangerous time for bees as there’s nothing yet to forage, and supplies of honey, left on the hives in autumn, have dwindled.
Typically, beekeepers take advantage of beautiful days close to 50 degrees to check their hives for life. Depending on what they find, they can provide additional nutrients such as pollen patties to keep bees nourished until they can find their own sources in the wild. Bees rarely freeze in winter but they can starve.
Meetings are free to attend.
For more information, call Lenny at (773) 320-8828 or ifneedbee10@gmail.com, or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.
Fin & Feather Club
to host basic pistol class April 1
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a Basic Pistol Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Participants must register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330. The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
Community invited to Lenten Brunch March 28
Pentwater’s Centenary United Women of Faith invite all community members to their annual Lenten Brunch, which will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater across from the Pentwater Post Office. Guest speaker Rev. Sue Beckman will present “It’s about my Father.” Beckman is formerly the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church and is currently active with The Ladder Community Center in Shelby.
RSVP by March 23 by calling (231) 869-5900 or by emailing pentwaterumc@gmail.com.