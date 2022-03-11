Ludington Senior Center to host Badger Bash
“All Aboard!” The Ludington Senior Center is hosting a land cruise starring the SS Badger on Wednesday, March 23. Festivities at the center will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a history and information about the Badger, her cruises and opportunities for part-time employment.
A Badger lunch of pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers will be served for a $3 donation.
As folks enjoy popcorn, Badger bingo games and Badger prizes will be next on the agenda. The Badger Bash is open to the community.
For more information and to make reservations for the event, call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841.
Library offers ninja, superhero activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will offer activities with ninja and superhero themes when it distributes its Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at branch locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
Take only one packet each as there are plenty of materials for the whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week’s packets provide materials for families to design a ninja or superhero of their own.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families.
There are many novels, movies, superhero books, graphic novels and more. Or, you could learn about ocean life.
The summer reading theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Read some books about sea creatures. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about the natural world.
Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities, including the many resources made available by the Library of Michigan.
There are plenty of games and activities to enhance learning.
The library is open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at both locations. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required while indoors.
PoWeR! Book Bags build set for April 13, volunteers needed
PoWeR! Book Bags Bags will host a from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 13 at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. Volunteers are needed.
For more information contact Kathy Bromley at (231) 510-5410.
Pizza today at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the post, 318 N. James St. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings as well as take-and-bake pizzas. Taylor Makowicki will be performing during dinner.
Rally to support Ukraine taking place Saturday
Join members of Indivisible and the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group for a rally to honor and support the Ukrainians at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 in front of the Ludington Library. The rally will be held March 13 in the event of rain.
Bring posters, and if you are able, a check made out to United Help Ukraine or cash donations to assist with provisions for food, water, medical care and other needs for those in this war torn country.