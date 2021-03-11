Appointments for COVID vaccinations now open at Family Health Care locations
BALDWIN — Family Health Care is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members and clinic patients age 50 and older, including caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special healthcare needs (part of Phase 1C, Groups B and C). This includes individuals in Phase 1B, Group B who live in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, jails and prisons. Vaccinations will continue as supplies are available.
Health centers play an essential part in the national strategy to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in rural areas. People who have gotten sick from the COVID-19 virus may still benefit from getting vaccinated because they can become infected with the virus more than once.
The vaccination is free, and appointments are required.
Make an appointment by calling one of Family Health Care’s following locations:
• Baldwin (231) 745-0439
• Big Rapids (231) 689-7687
• Cadillac (231) 876-6515
• Grant (231) 834-9744
• McBain (231) 876-6515
• White Cloud (231) 689-7687
Library to distribute St. Patrick’s Day activity bags today
The Mason County District Library will distribute St. Patrick’s Day-themed Fun Family Friday activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Create a leprechaun trap with the provided supplies. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about leprechauns and Irish culture and seasons.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville. Please take only one packet per family.
All-women artists show opens today at Ramsdell
An exhibit featuring work from more than 60 local women artists opens today at the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee. The “Soul Sisters” exhibit will run Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. from March 12 to April 16. Sign up at www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
The exhibit is curated by local artists Lynn Williams and Mary Wahr. It’s free and open to the public. There is limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, so signing up ahead of time is encouraged.
A virtual tour is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, March 19 for those who cannot make it in person. The virtual tour will be shown through the Ramsdell’s Facebook page.
For more information, please visit www.ramsdelloheatre.org/soulsisters-exhibit. COVID-19 guidelines can be found on www.ramsdelltheatre.org/covid-19-updates.