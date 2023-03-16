Easter egg hunt April 1 at American Legion
Ludington American Legion will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the legion post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington. The hunt is open to the public, and children ages 1 to 10 are encouraged to come.
St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend in Ludington
Ludington’s St. Patrick’s Day activities take place this weekend, featuring food, drinks, races, music, a pub crawl and more.
During Jamesport Brewing Company’s Beer Run, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, participants will be challenged to drink 6 ounces of beer before running a quarter-mile lap, then repeat until they’ve run 1 mile is completed and had 24 ounces of beer.
The fastest time will win a “pot o’ gold” including funds from the $10 registration cost.
Jamesport Brewing Company is also holding its anniversary party during the festivities, with drink and dinner specials.
The annual Irish Jog 5k and 10k races will start at 9 a.m. Saturday on Loomis Street and Rath Avenue. Race-day registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. prior to the race at Legacy Plaza. Strollers and dogs are welcome.
The Ludington Outdoor Social District will be in effect during a self-guided pub crawl including stops at Sportsman’s, The Mitten, Timbers Prime, Blu Moon Bistro, the SandBar, Q Smokehouse, Jamesport and Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Jamesport will feature live music from Plain Jane Glory from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and Road Less Traveled from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Mitten will host Adam Marth & Friends from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, and a solo acoustic performance by Marth from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will present a St. Paddy’s Day line dancing social from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The cost is $10 at the door, cash only. Call (231) 845-2787 for more information.
Sportsman’s will have corned beef dinner specials on Friday, along with Kegs & Eggs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
A full list of events can be found online at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday.
Tupperware party at the Ludington Senior Center
There will be a Tupperware party from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Explore new recipes, take advantage of sales and enjoy some refreshments while viewing the March catalog.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their oldest piece of Tupperware and share some memories. Bring a friend and prepare to make some new ones.