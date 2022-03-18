Library offers
button-bracelet activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets with materials to make button bracelets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The Fun Family Friday Activity packets will continue to be handed out every Friday through May 20. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location. Please take only one packet per family.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about buttons and button collections. What are buttons made of? When did people first create buttons? Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Ludington Senior Center to host Badger Bash March 23
The Ludington Senior Center is hosting a land cruise starring the SS Badger on Wednesday, March 23. Festivities at the center will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a history and information about the Badger, her cruises and opportunities for part-time employment.
Public comment sought at Rural Transportation Planning meeting Monday
The West Michigan Rural Regional Transportation Task Force (Region 14), which is responsible for rural transportation planning in Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process, project selection and amendments at the regional level.
The planning and project selection process includes projects being amended in the existing Fiscal Year 2020-23 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and projects being selected for the Fiscal Year 2023-26 STIP.
The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside metropolitan planning organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the 2 p.m. meeting Monday, March 21 at the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, 316 Morris Avenue, Suite 340, Muskegon.
Meeting materials will be made available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.
‘Rabbit’s Universe’
on display through March 26, artist
receptions on Fridays
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hosting artist receptions today and on Friday, March 25 for James “Rabbit” Thomas’ “Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID, Conflict & Quarantine.”
The receptions take place form 5 to 8 p.m.
“Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID, Conflict & Quarantine” is a two-year retrospective series consisting of more than 100 original paintings, found-object sculptures, installations and writings made between March 2020 and March 2022. The exhibit is on display through March 26 during normal LACA business hours, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit is free to view.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.Ludington Bay Brewing Co. will offer specials, too.