Mason County GOP offers scholarships to graduation seniors
The Mason County Republican Executive Committee has voted to offer two scholarships of $750 each to this year's graduating high-school seniors.
The application forms will be available to all graduating seniors in Mason County.
Seniors should look for application forms at Ludington High School, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, and Gateway to Success Academy.
Make beaded keychains with library packets
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week's packets will contain supplied for making beaded key chains. Create your own design. Visit the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about beads, beading and crafts. Take one packet per family.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Mason County District Library's Facebook page.
Ludington-area artist Mary Case to hold spring pottery workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is now accepting registrations for its upcoming spring pottery workshops with Ludington-area artist Mary Case.
The spring pottery workshop lineup will consist of Thursday morning and evening pottery workshops for adults and teens, a Sunday afternoon kids pottery workshop and a Sunday adult wheel-throwing workshop for adults.
Each Thursday session will consist of two classes allowing students to design, create and glaze their project. Students can choose various options for what they want to make. No experience is required, assistance and help will be provided, and all materials included.
Thursday sessions will take place March 25 and April 8, April 22 and May 6, or May 20 and June 3. Morning classes take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. while evening classes take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Sunday kids pottery workshop for children ages 5 and older will feature a different creative project at each two-workshop session. Sessions are scheduled for March 28 and April 11, April 25 and May 9, and May 23 and June 6. All kids workshops will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The wheel-throwing workshop is scheduled for April 11, April 25 and May 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Workshop participants will learn the basic techniques of creating pots on the potter’s wheel, trimming the pots, how to add a handle and will then finish them with a variety of glazing techniques.
Thursday workshops are $50 for LACA members and $60 for non-members for each two-workshop session; Sunday workshops are $30 for LACA members or $35 for non-members for each two-workshop session; and the wheel-throwing workshop is $105 for LACA members and $115 for non-members.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Thursday and Sunday classes are limited to eight people, and the wheel-throwing class is limited to four. Face masks must be worn at all times. Pre-registration is required. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St.