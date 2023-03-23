Card-making at Ludington Senior Center
Enjoy making greeting cards again this month with Sharon Tushek at 1 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. The cards this month feature four all-occasion cards. The price of $6 includes everything needed to complete the cards and the envelopes. Call (231) 845-6841 to reserve a spot.
Children’s farm to host egg hunt April 4
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
The egg hunt will be held inside the barn, rain, snow or shine, on the 5487 Tuttle Road farm in Free Soil.
Sections of the barn will be reserved for the blind, and for attendees who require wheelchairs and walkers.
After the hunt, Liz Stark of the Mason-Lake Adult Education program will teach lessons about how to paint Ukrainian Easter eggs. Attendees are asked to bring two hard-boiled eggs for the project. The rest of the materials will be supplied at the farm.
The Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest are free to individuals of all ages with special needs.
Groups who wish to reserve a spot must RSVP by April 1, and send a contact name, phone number and email address, as well as the number of people attending and the activities they plan to participate in. RSVPs should be sent to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
People can also register by calling the farm at (231) 462-3732 or by emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
The children’s farm’s website is at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Conservation district seeks input on strategic plan
The Mason-Lake Conservation District recently completed a draft of its inaugural strategic plan. This plan is based on a community survey that was conducted in 2021 and will serve as the primary guidance document for activities occurring within Mason and portions of Lake counties through 2026.
The conservation district is seeking public comment and feedback on the plan through April 30. Comments will be used to formulate the final version of the plan.
An electronic copy of the draft of the strategic plan can be found at www.mason-lakeconservation.org. Hard copies may be picked up at the office located at 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville, and they can be requested by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.
Comments can be submitted via postal mail to the conservation district, or by visiting the website or emailing mason-lake@macd.org.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District strives to serve as the local hub to meet the conservation-based needs for farms and private landowners in Mason County and the western half of Lake County.
This includes providing assistance for agricultural and farmland protection and support, conserving forest resources, invasive species management, open lands conservation efforts such as wildlife and pollinator habitat improvement, and providing community workshops and education.
MLCD staff consists of a variety of natural resource, agricultural, forestry and administrative experts that deliver programs throughout the community, with governance provided through a board of directors made up of local residents.