American Legion to hold pizza night today
American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Seating is limited to 50-percent capacity, so take-out is advised.
Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.
Customers should have orders ready when they call, and be ready to provide their names and the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount due be given when customers arrive to pick up their orders. Only cash and check will be accepted as payment.
Servers will call when pizzas go in the oven to prevent people from waiting longer than necessary. Pick up is in the back parking lot. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. Customers should not leave their vehicles; the legion will bring pizzas to vehicles.
You do not need to be a member to order.
Road work on Rasmussen Road now underway
Rasmussen Road from Jebavy Drive east to approximately 1/2 mile west of Meyers Road will be closed to thru traffic for construction work that begins Thursday, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The detour route includes Jebavy Drive, U.S. 10, and Dennis and Hansen roads.
The construction work will include tree removal; hot-mix asphalt (HMA) crushing and shaping; sanitary sewer, storm sewer and earth work; culvert replacements; widening the roadway; installing concrete for the curb and gutter; ditching; flattening slopes; and HMA paving and restoration.
Work is scheduled to be completed by July 2.
The $1 million project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration, Michigan Department of Transportation, Pere Marquette Charter Township and the Mason County Road Commission. The Prime Contractor is Hallack Contracting of Hart.