History talk Wednesday at Ludington Senior Center
Ludington Senior Center will sponsor a breakfast and presentation by James Jensen and Jim Fay from the Mason County Historical Society at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 308 S. Rowe St. The topic of this month’s Mason County history discussion will be Rotary Park. Donations are greatly appreciated. To make a reservation, call (231) 845-6841 by Tuesday, March 7.
Library to host story event March 15
Adults and families are invited to to hear folktales and stories about Michigan’s past at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Be informed and delighted by stories including Native American legends, Paul Bunyan and lumberjack tales, folktales from the Upper Peninsula, stories of French voyagers and fur traders, and lighthouse tales and legends.
Refreshments will be provided. All Mason County District Library programs and events are free. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Covenant Christian fundraiser is March 4
Covenant Christian School will host its community auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The event, which has been called off since 2019 due to the pandemic, is one of the main sources of funding for the school.
It will feature a silent auction, raffle items and a cash-and-carry room.
The live auction will led by Ridge Bollheimer, Michigan Auctioneer champion, and Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett will be the master of ceremonies.
Pre-register by visiting www.ccs-ludington.org and clicking on “2023 Annual Community Auction” in the upper left-hand corner of the homepage.
Items will be available to view on the Covenant Christian School Facebook page.
Momentum applications due March 24
Local businesses and entrepreneurs have until March 24 to enter the Momentum Business Plan Competition, which will award cash and services to three winners this spring.
Any Mason County for-profit or nonprofit venture with a viable business idea, plan or invention — or existing organizations or companies with less than $250,000 in sales or revenue annually — is eligible to apply.
A complete business plan must be submitted along with an application.
A “Shark Tank”-style pitch night will be held Thursday, May 25 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts, when five finalists will present their ideas to a live audience.
A panel of judges will decide who will take top honors.
The prize breakdown is as follows:
• First place: $15,000 cash and $10,000 in business support services;
• Second place: $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services;
• People’s Choice Award: $5,000 cash.
The competition is administered by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
Find complete rules and sign-up information at www.momentumstartup.org.