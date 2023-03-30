Native plant presentation April 6
Need help deciding what native plants are best for your property?
An upcoming native plant presentation hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) and Plant it Wild will clear things up.
The presentation is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild, will give information about the benefits of ecological gardening with native plants and how best to incorporate them into landscapes based on growing conditions. Also, a few experts will be on hand afterwards.
Plant it Wild is a small, independent nonprofit centered in Benzie and Manistee counties founded more than 20 years ago. It offers educational programs between May and September, along with several field trips.
The mission of Plant it Wild is to promote the appreciation and protection of native plant communities in the region.
Family bingo night April 6 at Ludington Library
The fun is back. Family Bingo Night at the Ludington library is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, with Miss Emily calling the numbers. Join in the fun as a family or just yourself, win prizes and acclaim as a bingo champion.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised by an adult.
Humankind presents April film series at Vogue Theatre
The West Shore Community College Humankind series will present a film series throughout the month of April at the Vogue Theatre in Manistee.
The college and the Vogue are presenting the following films, which offer insights into the Humankind theme for the 2022-23 year, which is the future of work:
• “Tommy Boy” will be shown at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5;
• “Up in the Air” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11;
• “The Big Short” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18; and
• “The Cabin in the Woods” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
The films are free to attend, and there will be free pop and popcorn for each attendee.
The Vogue is at 383 River St., Manistee.
For more information about the series, visit the WSCC website or email humankind@westshore.edu.
Ongoing Feldenkrais classes at Ludington Senior Center
Each Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., Judith Dila, a Feldenkrais practitioner, conducts a Feldenkrais class at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Dila explains the class as “a mind and body connection exercise,” adding, “This connection is made by obtaining the knowledge and control of small muscle groups that allow one to begin to realize that everything in the body is connected to everything else.”
Those attending should bring a mat. The classes are taught on a donation basis.