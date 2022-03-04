People Fund grant letters of interest due April 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the spring grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by April 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by April 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Great Lakes Energy members support the People Fund by agreeing to have their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. That extra change is then pooled with other People Fund participants and returned to the community through grants to nonprofit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational or community development services within the cooperative’s 26-county service area. Since 1999, the People Fund Program has awarded more than $4 million in grants to charitable and community organizations to help them better the lives of residents in local communities. The People Fund awarded more than $389,000 in grants in 2021.
Nonprofits that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply. More information about the People Fund program, including organization and grant eligibility criteria and lists of recent grant recipients, is available online.
Letters of interest are due by April 1, with applications due by April 15. Another grant opportunity will be available in October.
Activity packets available today at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, Ludington Area Center for the Arts is providing the activity. In addition to the family packets, there is an adult craft this week — create a seashell jellyfish.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and resources about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Learn about ocean life. The summer reading theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Read some books about sea creatures. Ask a Librarian for suggestions of books and videos about the natural world. Try www.mel.org/kids for to check out the many resources there available through the Library of Michigan. There are plenty of games and activities to enhance learning.
LACA’s Sunday oil painting class open to high school students, adults
Ludington-area painter Justin David Gustafson continues to host his weekly oil painting class from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The class is open to students of all levels and artistic abilities.
The cost of the workshop is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. All supplies including paints, canvases, brushes and reference photos are included. To register visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site or to learn about other workshops taking place at LACA, located at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
Mike Lenich, 80 Cows to perform March 12
Mike Lenich with 80 Cows will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St. in Ludington.
Lenten Fish Frys start today at St. Joseph
It’s time for Lenten Fish Frys again. Drive-thru fish frys will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, starting today and continuing through April 15 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Weare Twp. Dinner includes choice of Fried or Baked Fish, vegetable, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and your choice of dessert.
Dinners are $13 each.
For more information, call (231) 873-5776.