Library to distribute family activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Each week, the packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s theme is Snow Day Fun. Create a skier game, find dozens of words with “snowflake” and enjoy the last of the snow. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlbrary.org for books and videos about snow, winter and seasons. Try “Sky Tree” by Thomas Locker, or “Hi, Koo: A Year of Seasons” by Jon Muth. There are dozens of choices. Go to the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org/kids, to find science and literature articles, ebooks, videos and activities about the seasons. An adult craft activity is included this week as well.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet per family.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the MCDL Facebook page.
Amber Township to meet, hold final budget review March 29
The Amber Township Board will hold the final review of the 2021-22 budget on 6 p.m. Monday, March 29. The meeting will take place at the town hall building, 171 S. Amber Road, prior to the board’s regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday walk planned
Ed Lombard from Our Savior Lutheran in Scottville will be doing his sixth annual Good Friday cross walk from Ludington Avenue at the beach to the church in Scottville, beginning at noon on Good Friday.
Library announces Kanopy streaming service
The Mason County District Library has announced that it’s providing Kanopy, a movie-streaming service, to all library patrons. Nearly 30,000 movies and other videos have been added to inspire, educate and entertain, and they’ll be free to cardholders.
Many of Kanopy’s videos are not available on any other streaming video platform. It’s easy to use and completely advertisement free. Patrons can access the service by visiting www.kanopy.com, choosing Mason County District Library, entering their library card number and pin, and setting up your account.
Those who don’t know their library card number can call Mason County District Library at (231) 843-8465, text (231) 244-1128 or email circulation@mcdlibrary.org for help finding it.
Kanopy continues to add videos in a wide range of subject areas and genres. Comedies, horror films, dramas, documentaries, kids programs and more are available.