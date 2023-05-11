Pizza night at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5-7:30 p.m. today for members and their guests.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Ludington Senior Center seeks vendors for expo
The eighth annual Active for Life Senior Expo will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road. This annual event draws people of all ages to discover the services and products available to the community for health and welfare, travel and keeping active. The Ludington Senior Center is looking for vendors who can educate attendees on their particular specialty. Call the center at (231) 845-4861 for more information regarding a space at the expo.
Mushroom walk to be held at Fin & Feather Club
There will be a nature walk focused on mushrooms and other fungi from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 26.
During this nature walk attendees will learn about different types of fungi, including mushrooms, growing in the forests of Michigan.
Specific topics will include identification of wild fungi — including edible and non-edible species — and the basic biology of mushrooms and other fungi.
The ecological importance of such fungi in the forest will also be discussed.
The walk will take place at the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County and will be led by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, and Linda Scribner, a naturalist who received her Wild Mushroom Certification through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville, at the parking area is near the main building.
The walk will cover various areas of the property and will include the identification of fungi seen along the way.
There is no cost to attend. Space is limited, so register by May 19 by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.