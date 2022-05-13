Racial Equity Book Club continues
The Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is currently reading “Blackout” by Candace Owens. The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, live and on Zoom, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Members choose which session is most convenient for them. This book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month. Upcoming books and films include:
May 25, “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich;
June 22, “Film Mississippi Burning” starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe;
July 27, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham;
Aug. 31, “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas;
Sept. 28, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” film based on the 1970 book by Dee Brown;
Oct. 26, “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson; and
Nov. 30, “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea.
Go to mcdl.pub/rebc for more information. Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public.
Pentwater event provides student scholarships
The 15th annual Wine & Art Event, sponsored by the Pentwater Women’s Club, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 22, at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater. This popular event regularly draws crowds of up to 200 people.
They come to enjoy the smorgasbord of appetizers contributed by club members, to sample a wide variety of wines provided by Port View Beer & Wine Market, and to bid on hundreds of handmade gift items, artist creations, products donated by local merchants and service certificates. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund of the Women’s Club which supports the continuing education of Pentwater High School graduating seniors and women returning to college at West Shore Community College to further a career.
The scholarship fund has been supporting students for 47 years and in recent years the proceeds have funded multiple generous scholarships. Event tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available from any club member or can be purchased at Jilly’s and Port View Wine in downtown Pentwater.
One favorite feature of the event is the raffle of a king-sized colorful quilt made by a group of the club members.
Raffle tickets — $5 for one or $10 for three — are available at Jilly’s, West Shore Realty or Sew Let’s Be Quilty in Pentwater throughout the summer. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in front of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce during Pentwater’s Homecoming Weekend.
Library to distribute keychain craft packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20 at both its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet each, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it is a keychain craft and spring activities sheet.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.