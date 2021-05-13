Library to offer scavenger hunt packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s activity will be scavenger hunts.
LACA’s West Michigan High School Band Showcase to premier online May 18
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its inaugural West Michigan High School Band Showcase, a free virtual performance this spring.
The showcase will include performances by the Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic Central, Manistee, Shelby, and Pentwater high school bands, as well as the Pentwater High School Jazz Band.
The showcase will premiere on LACA’s website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The video will then be available to be viewed at any time after it goes live.
“By hosting the virtual band showcase, LACA hopes it was able to give our area’s talented band students a project or goal to work toward during the school year as many of their traditional concerts were unable to take place due to COVID-19 restrictions,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner stated. “The showcase also serves as a safe way for community members to take in the performances and support these student musicians.”
LACA hopes to make this an annual, in-person event in the years to come, Skinner added.
The program is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County and video recording/editing by Katie Pro Video.
For More information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find LACA on Facebook.
#RunLudington race to commemorate SS Badger’s sailing season May 22
The Downtown Ludington Board has added a fifth race to its #RunLudington series to celebrate the start of the SS Badger’s sailing season and National Maritime Day. The 5k and 10k event will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. with a route that starts near Waterfront Park at Filer and Robert Streets.
Race registration is $30 and online registration is open until 6 p.m. on May 21. It includes a 3.5-inch custom die-cast finisher’s medal and a tri-blend race T-shirt. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/142702187083.
Packet pickup will be from 8 to 9 a.m. on race day, under the pavilion at Waterfront Park. This in-person race starts at 9 a.m. at Robert and Filer. The course is a 1.55-mile loop, so 5k runners will run two laps and 10k runners will run four laps. The course can be viewed at www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4228555870.
Age group winners will be announced and first-, second- and third-place pins will be awarded at Waterfront Park following the completion of both races. Results will be posted online at www.webscorer.com/runludington
Proceeds from the race series are used by the Downtown Ludington Board to help fund community events, projects, streetscape and marketing.
The Downtown Ludington Board is a nonprofit organization that aims to support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority district via special events and marketing. Learn more about the efforts of the organization at www.downtownludington.org or visit the Downtown Ludington Facebook page.
MCE academic award ceremony is May 18; Evening of the Arts set for May 20
Mason County Eastern will hold its academic awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the gym. Winners from 2021 and winners from 2020 will be recognized, since the event was canceled last year.
MCE will also host its Evening of the Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, with the sixth-grade, seventh- and eighth-grade band and the high school band each performing. There will also be a showcase of student artwork. The concert will be held outdoors, weather permitting, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
AFFEW beach sweep is May 19
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring a beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at Stearns Park. Participants will meet at the south concession stand. Bags and gloves will be provided.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association to hold breakfast May 20
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans group will hold a “back together breakfast” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Big Boy. Face masks are required. Contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 for more information.
Nordhouse Dunes cleanup Saturday
Friends of Nordhouse Dunes (FOND), in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forest staff, will be conducting a cleanup from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 in the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. The group will meet at the Nurnberg Road parking lot.
Projects for the day include picking up trash, especially trash washed up on the beach over the winter. Also, work will be done to naturalize campsites located too close to the water.
Participants should bring gloves, maybe a shovel or a rake, snacks, water and anything else needed for a day in the woods.
FOND was established in 2019, and its mission is to promote the enjoyment and preservation of the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. Through education and teamwork, FOND works to keep Nordhouse a healthy wilderness for future generations.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold the May meeting at the newly renovated Park Place located at 310 Rush St., Pentwater on Friday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting will be devoted to planning for the Art & Wine event scheduled for Aug. 23. This event is the main fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which supports Pentwater High School seniors in their post-high-school educational plans. In addition, one scholarship is given to a returning adult at West Shore Community College. Members are encouraged to attend but, if unable to be there please, contact the organization to see how they can be involved in this important fundraising event.
Current State of Michigan mask and social distancing guidelines will be maintained.
Fin & Feather Club clean-up planned for May 15
On Saturday, May 15, the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a spring clean-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring personal protection equipment, gloves, eye and ear protection, and COVID-19-related items. Bring rakes, yard tools, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, etc. Ranges will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mason County GOP to meet today
The Mason County Republicans will hold their regular meeting Thursday at St John’s Lutheran Church. The public is welcome, but attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call Susan Boes at (231) 690-0271.